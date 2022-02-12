Premium Hatch Discounts February 2022 – Hyundai i20 To Tata Altroz

If you’re planning to buy a new premium hatchback this month (February 2022) and are looking for the best deals, then take a look here!

In the Indian car market, the demand for hatchbacks refuses to falter. People love them, and there is an abundance of options available, ranging from entry-level models to premium ones. Here, we have detailed all the official discounts and offers available on premium hatchbacks in February 2022.

Toyota Glanza is available with consumer benefits of Rs. 28,000 on MY2021 models, and of Rs. 10,000 on MY2022 models. These benefits cannot be availed as cash discounts, but as free accessories, etc. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is being offered as well on the Toyota hatchback.

On Hyundai i20, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is on offer, but only on MY2021 petrol iMT variants. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is being offered on the car, but only the petrol iMT and diesel MT variants (MY2022 and MY2021). A corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 is available on MY2022 models, and of Rs. 5,000 on MY2021 models. These discounts are not for i20 N-Line though.

As for Honda Jazz, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. A loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and an additional loyalty exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000 are on offer as well. Also, buyers can choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 12,158 instead of the cash discount.

Maruti Baleno has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, but only on the manual variants. Other than that, it is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Premium Hatchback Discounts – February 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Toyota Glanza Up to Rs. 28,000 (consumer benefits not cash discount) Rs. 10,000 + 0 Hyundai i20 Up to Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 + up to Rs. 5,000 Honda Jazz Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 12,158) + loyalty benefits Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Baleno Rs. 10,000 (MT variants only) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Volkswagen Polo Dealer-level discounts 0 Tata Altroz 0 0

On Volkswagen Polo, buyers can avail dealer-level discounts, especially on the older MY2021 models. As for Tata Altroz, it doesn’t have any official deals and discounts on offer at all this month.