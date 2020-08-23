Pravaig Extinction MK1 EV Specs Revealed, Debut Expected This Year

The Pravaig Extinction MK1 is expected to be revealed around Diwali 2020 in all its glory, and could be launched as soon as next year

For those who are unaware, Pravaig Dynamics is a Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup that recently confirmed plans of its first fully-electric car, the Pravaig Extinction MK1. The homegrown manufacturer aims to put India on the global map in the revolution from ICE cars to EVs.

We say this because the Pravaig Extinction MK1 is certainly a revolutionary project. If the coupe concept’s muscular stance yet minimalist elements weren’t enough to grab your attention, its specifications surely will. According to the company’s official website, the Extinction MK1 will have a maximum power output of 204 PS, along with a massive 2400 Nm torque at wheel.

While information about the battery as well as the electric motor(s) isn’t available yet, Pravaig has claimed that the car will have a 504 km range in one full charge, which will make it the longest-range electric vehicle in the Indian market. The car will also get fast charging capabilities, which will provide up to 80 per cent charge in just half an hour.

The performance will be no less either, with the company claiming a 0 to 100 km/h time of 5.4 seconds, before topping out at 196 km/h. As mentioned earlier, the design isn’t mundane either. The Extinction MK1 features a two-door layout, and gets a sloping roof line which looks neat.

Up front, the car sports a has a slim grille which is integrated with an LED light bar that runs across the entire length of the front-end, and connected the headlights. Similarly, there is an LED bar that joins the two tail lamps as well.

The car proudly flaunts the ‘PRAVAIG’ badging on the bonnet lip, as well as the at the rear. The side turn indicators have been placed on the front fenders. For now, the Extinction can be seen running on black multi-spoke alloy wheels, and gets disc brakes on all four wheels. The company has already begun testing the Extinction MK1 being on public roads, and said videos can also be seen on Pravaig’s official Instagram handle.