Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition Introduced At Rs 1.6 Crore In India

Other than sporting some minor updates on the outside, the Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition gets a black-coloured cabin with a contrast white gold stitching on the upholstery

The Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition has been launched to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the renowned luxury sports sedan in the country. The new model carries a sticker price of Rs 1.60 crore (ex-showroom).

The special edition of the Panamera features many updates that are being provided as a part of the standard equipment list. Other than the additional features, the Panamera 4 10

Years model also gets a handful of special design highlights that make the new model stand apart from the regular version of the Panamera 4.

However, while the standard version costs Rs 1.48 crore (ex-showroom), the new model costs Rs 11.47 lakh more. The Porsche Panamera 4 10 Year Edition features company’s signature matrix LED headlamps nd 21-inch White Gold Metallic Panamera Sport Design alloy wheels. Also, the car gets white gold metallic “Panamera10.”

The interior is finished in a bespoke all-black theme with contrast white gold stitching, while the features list includes a panoramic sunroof, 14-way comfort, soft-close doors, digital radio and a BOSE Surround Sound system.

Safety features on offer include PDLS Plus, Lane Change Assist, Park Assist, and a reverse assist system. Other features include an adaptive three-chamber air suspension, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and Power Steering Plus. Powering the Panamera 4 10 Year Edition is a 2.9-litre, biturbo V6-engine that outputs 326 bhp of maximum power and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds and hitting a top speed of 262 kmph.

Speaking on the launch of the Porsche Panamera 4 10 Year Edition, Pavan Shetty, Director of Porsche India said, “With more than 250,000 Panamera cars delivered around the world since its launch, our luxury saloon has established itself as a coveted model in the last decade. The new Panamera 4 10 Years Edition represents this remarkable achievement.

In a market where many luxury vehicles are chauffeur driven, it’s rewarding for me to see the Panamera remains as the only prestige saloon in our market which is focused equally towards the driver as well as its passengers. It’s a true sports car for the drive to the office and fun on the track.”