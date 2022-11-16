PMV EaS-E Launched At Rs. 4.79 Lakh, India’s Cheapest Electric Car

PMV EaS-E has a claimed top speed of 70 kmph and it can replenish back to 100 per cent in less than four hours

PMV (Personal Mobility Vehicles) Electric has today announced the launch of its first electric car in the domestic market christened the Eas-E. It grabs headlines for being the most affordable passenger electric car money can buy right now with a price of Rs. 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the introductory price will be applicable only to the first 100 consumers.

The brand is based out of Mumbai and is an EV startup. It has noted that around 6,000 pre-bookings have been made for the small electric vehicle. The PMV EaS-E is a city runabout and it measures a length of 2,915 mm, a width of 1,115 mm and a height of 1,600 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,087 mm. It tips the weighing scale at just 550 kg and the ground clearance stands at 170 mm.

With small proportions, the PMV EaS-E has room for two adults and a child. The bookings for the EV can be registered online for an initial token of Rs. 2,000. Don’t let its small stature fool you though as it is equipped with a 48B battery pack, which is claimed capable of three different ranges: 120 km, 160 km and 200 km on a single charge.

The PMV EaS-E has a claimed top speed of 70 kmph and it can replenish back to 100 per cent in less than four hours. The company offers two charging options with the EaS-E as it can be charged through the regular 15 A outlet or a 3 kW AC charger. The electric motor is capable of developing a peak power output of 13 bhp and the max torque stands at 50 Nm.

Due to its lightweight and electrified nature, the PMV EaS-E can do zero to 40 kmph in less than five seconds. The deliveries of the small electric vehicle will commence by the middle of next calendar year as it will be rolled out of its manufacturing unit in Pune, which is yet to be established. The EaS-E also comes with a decent list of features.

The equipment list of the two-seater comprises horizontally positioned LED light bar, AC, a digital infotainment screen, remote keyless entry, airbags, cruise control, drive modes, OTR updates, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, remote park assist and so on.