Plug-In Hybrid Jeep Compass Unveiled With 50 KM Electric Only Range

Besides being eco-friendly, the Jeep Compass and Renegade Plug-in Hybrid models are said to have greater off-roading capabilities

Jeep has unveiled the Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe, the brand’s first electrified Jeep models in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) region. The Plug-in hybrid technology makes the new Jeep 4xe SUVs sit at the forefront of the company’s ’green‘ evolution, besides having connected features. Both the 4xe models can be 100 per cent electric.

The American auto major claims that the new Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe are ideal for regular city driving courtesy of the 11.4 kWh battery pack and is connected to an electric motor capable of 60 horsepower. This help in achieving a claimed average driving range of 50 km in the full electric mode amidst producing zero pollutants.

The brand has gone on to stress that both the plug-in hybrid Renegade and Compass are authentic 4×4 models as they feature two electric motors with Powerloop and an all-wheel drive configuration. The latter will be come in handy in tackling off-road conditions even on extreme terrain. Whilst being eco-friendly, the 4xe has enhanced performance characteristics as well.

It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of up to 240 horsepower while having a top speed of 130 kmph in full electric mode and 200 kmph in the hybrid mode. The rated fuel efficiency stands at about 2 litres/100 km in hybrid mode and the CO2 emission stands at less than 50 g/km in the same mode. The reservations for the Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe have commenced this month in most of the European markets.

The 4xe models will be available across Jeep dealerships in Europe from September onwards and they will be offered in three trims namely Limited, S and Trailhawk with two power levels – 190 hp and 240 hp. Each Jeep PHEV will carry a 4xe badge and they will be the most fuel-efficient Jeep SUVs ever made. Jeep further indicates that the increased torque generated by the electric propulsion system will aid in greater four-wheel-drive capability on any terrain.

The Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe models come with a suite of technology and safety features, exclusive new e-driving functions and public as well as home charging solutions with the easyWallbox. The “First Edition” has garnered more than 1,000 orders across eight markets and the regular Renegade 4xe starts at £32,600 (Rs. 30.97 lakh) in the United Kingdom.

In the Limited trim, the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine makes 130 hp and 270 Nm and it works along with electric motor/generator and six-speed AT up front and an electric motor (60 hp and 250 Nm) on the rear axle. The Trailhawk and S versions use the same powertrain with 180 hp and 270 Nm, electric motor/generator and six-speed AT in the front plus the same electric motor on the rear axle. Using a 7.4 kW wallbox, the AC charging time is at 100 minutes.