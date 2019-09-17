Planning To Buy New Car? Here Are Top 20 Deals – Upto Rs. 4 Lakh

Automobile manufacturers are offering huge discounts across different price brackets to lure in new customers during this festive season

Carmakers have been suffering from several setbacks prevailing in the automotive industry since late last year as even the best-selling models have struggled to meet their average monthly sales resulting in massive sales slumps not seen in the last two decades.

Thus, to capitalise on the positive sentiments normally exist during festive season every year, big discounts are being offered and we have listed some of the best of them. Maruti Suzuki is selling the Alto with total discount of Rs. 65,000 and it includes Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.

The Vitara Brezza, on the other hand, is sold with Rs. 1.01 lakh discount and it includes Rs. 50,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 corporate bonus, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and five-year extended warranty. The S-Cross gets total benefits of up to Rs. 1.12 lakh as well.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross September 2019 Discount

Models Cash Discount + Corporate Discount + Exchange Discount Total Discount
Maruti Suzuki Alto Rs. 40,000  + Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 20,000 Rs. 65,000
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rs. 50,000 + 5 Year Warranty + Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 20,000 Rs. 1,01,200
Maruti Suzuki S-cross Rs. 50,000 + 5 Year Warranty + Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 30,000 Rs. 1,12,900
Hyundai Grand i10 Rs. 60,000 + Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 30,000 Rs. 95,000
Toyota Yaris Up To Rs. 1,15,000 + Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 15,000 Rs. 1,60,000
Maruti Suzuki Swift (Diesel) Rs. 30,000 + 5 Year Warranty + Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 20,000 Rs. 77,700
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (Diesel) Rs. 35,000 + 5 Year Warranty + Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 20,000 Rs. 84,100
Hyundai Elantra Rs. 1,25,000 + Rs.75,000 Rs. 2,00,000
Toyota Corolla Altis Rs. 1,00,000 + Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 20,000 Rs. 1,70,000
Mahindra TUV300 (Pre Facelift) Up To Rs. 52,000 +  Rs.5,000 Accessories + Rs. 4,500 + Rs. 15,000 Rs. 76,500
Renault Duster (Pre Facelift) Rs. 1,50,000 + Rs. 5,000 Rs. 1,55,000
Ford Endeavour Up To Rs. 2,00,000 Rs. 2,00,000
Nissan Sunny Rs. 45,000 + Rs. 30,000 Rs. 75,000
Honda CR-V Rs. 4,00,000 Rs. 4,00,000
Honda City 1 Year Insurance Free + Rs. 30,000 1 Year Insurance Free + Rs. 30,000
Ford Freestyle Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 15,000 Rs. 45,000
Ford Ecosport Rs.30,000 + Rs. 5,000 Rs. 35,000
Tata Tiago Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 15,000 Rs. 40,000
Tata Tigor Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 25,000 Rs. 55,000
Tata Nexon Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 25,000 Rs. 50,000

Standing on top of the list is Honda CR-V launched only late last year with up to Rs. 4 lakh benefits while the tenth generation Civic comes with Rs. 2.50 lakh discounts. The Elantra will be receiving a facelift sooner rather than later and thus the existing model is retailed with up to Rs. 2 lakh discounts.

The Endeavour also gets up to Rs. 2 lakh discounts while the Toyota Corolla Altis executive sedan is provided with Rs. 1.70 lakh benefits. The pre-facelifted Renault Duster features Rs. 1.50 lakh cash discount and up to Rs. 50,000 exchange bonus taking the tally to Rs. 2 lakh overall.

 

Another hefty discount offered is for Toyota Yaris as it gets up to Rs. 1.15 lakh cash discount, Rs. 30,000 corporate discount and Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus – Rs. 1.60 lakh in total.

The previous-generation Hyundai Grand i10 is sold with Rs. 95,000 discount – Rs. 60,000 cash discount, Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. There are plenty more deals on offer from Maruti, Mahindra, Tata, Nissan and Ford and they are listed in the table above.