Piaggio Eyeing Launch Of 2 New Sub-250cc Products At Auto Expo 2020

Piaggio is in the works of launching a motorcycle and a scooter at the biennial Auto Expo

Piaggio India will be launching two new products, which include a motorcycle and a bike, at the Auto Expo 2020. The Italian manufacturer had earlier showcased Aprilia RS 150 at the previous edition of the biennial event, however, had to postpone its launch in order to upgrade its existing offerings to comply with the latest BS6 emission norms.

Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio Vehicles confirmed that “the kind of bike will be a premium, mid-range with an engine size between 150 cc and 250 cc. We are studying various options and are trying to find what would be the best offering at the time we will be entering the market.”

The statement could also be a possible hint at the Aprilia GPR 250, which was recently unveiled in China. The motorcycle is powered by a 249.2 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, that produces 26.5 PS of max power at 9,000 rpm and 22 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

If Piaggio decides to bring the Aprilia GPR 250 to India, it will take on the likes of Honda CBR250R and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 here. Expect the Italian manufacturer to price the bike around the Rs 3 lakh mark.

It is also reported that Piaggio India will be launching a new range of scooters with two BS6-compliant engine options, 125 cc and 160 cc. Unlike the Vespa range, which is offered as a premium product, the new scooters would be more affordable and likely be positioned below the Vespa in Piaggio’s scooter lineup in the country.

Piaggio’s sales in India have continued to decline over the last few months, with the industry slowdown and the high asking price of their scooters to be blamed. However, the Italian brand is looking to turn things around with the launch of these 2 two-wheelers at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020.