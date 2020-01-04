Peugeot’s First Electric Car ‘e-2008’ To Be Launched In March

The e-2008 will be the French carmaker’s first fully-electric vehicle and will be globally launched in China by March 2020

The Peugeot 2008 is a sub-compact crossover SUV based on PSA Groupe’s Common Modular Platform (CMP), which is currently in its second generation in the international markets. As of now, the car can be had with a choice of three petrol and two diesel engines. However, the French manufacturer will soon be launching a fully-electric version of the SUV, which will be dubbed the e-2008.

Peugeot unveiled the e-2008 first at the 2019 Guangzhou Auto Show, and now the manufacturer has confirmed that its fully-electric SUV will be launched in China in March this year. Reportedly, the electric car will come equipped with a 50 kWh battery pack with a WLTP claimed total driving range of about 310 km (193 miles).

In terms of design, the electric crossover features the same styling as its ICE counterpart. At the front, the car sports three ‘lion claw’ LED strips, along with a long vertical DRL. The car retains its front grille, but features a chrome matrix design instead. As compared to the regular 2008 crossover, the electric variant gets a blue ‘e’ badging on the front fenders.

The China-spec car will come equipped with Peugeot’s i-Cockpit technology with a 7 or 10-inch capacitive touchscreen integrated with Apple CarPlay and Baidu Car Life, and a 12.3-inch configurable head-up display.

Powering the car will be a 100 kW electric motor that puts out 136 hp of maximum power and 260 Nm peak torque. The e-2008 will put up against the Hyundai Kona Electric, which is called the Encino EV in China. Hyundai offers the Encino EV with a 64 kWh battery pack with an electric motor producing 201 hp, and gets a WLTP certified range of 482 km.

Apart from the e-2008, Peugeot also offers the 4008 plug-in hybrid SUV, as well as the 508L PHEV sedan in the Chinese market. The French manufacturer also earlier confirmed its plans to electrify its entire range by 2023.