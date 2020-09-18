Peugeot Working On New 300cc Motorcycle Based On Mahindra Mojo

The upcoming Peugeot motorcycle is expected to be powered by the same 300cc engine as the Mojo, and will be officially unveiled in 2021

Last year, Mahindra & Mahindra bought the entire two-wheeler department of Peugeot, and then declared its plans of launching seven new motorcycles from 2021 to 2023. At 2018 Intermot and EICMA 2019, Peugeot had showcased the P2X Roadster and P2X Cafe Racer concept motorcycles. The bikes managed to attract a lot of positive response from the respective attendees, and now, it seems like the motorcycles will soon be put into production.

We expect the production versions to retain the same retro-inspired styling as the concept motorcycles. Retro-inspiration for design has become quite common these days, especially in the motorcycle world. Recently, Husqvarna also dabbled in the same with the Vitpilens and Svartpilens, and to great effect at that. It surely seems like motorcyclists are loving these old-school themes.

In an interview with Motociclismo, an Italian publication, Mario Minella, President of GAM Distribution (which handles the distribution of Peugeot motorcycles in Italy), stated that the company is already working on a GT motorcycle with a 300-400cc engine. The new motorcycle will be powered by the same engine as the Mahindra Mojo.

The BS6-compliant Mojo generates 25.7 PS and 25.9 Nm from its 294.72cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor. Minella also stated that Peugeot has plans to introduce a 300cc version of the Peugeot maxi-scooter soon. The manufacture wishes to focus more towards the younger audience, and rebrand itself with a youthful and aggressive image. If so, then small to medium capacity motorcycles with sporty design and lively dynamics are surely the way to go.

Interestingly, Peugeot has stated that the motorcycle platform it’s working on can be reworked for bikes between 125cc and 500cc engine capacity. This flexibility could help the French manufacturer develop a motorcycle for multiple markets, which could also include India. Mahindra has always been extremely ambitious with its two-wheeler projects, so Peugeot’s India debut will surely happen in the near future.

At the moment, Mahindra Two-Wheelers has only a limited number of products retailing in our market – Mojo, Centuro, and Gusto (110 and 125). Mahindra also owns Classic Legends, the brand responsible for Jawa, Jawa 42, and Jawa Perak. A Jawa electric motorcycle is also reportedly in works.