Performance-Spec Toyota C-HR GR Sport Unveiled With Striking Exterior

Toyota C-HR GR Sport gets several mechanical updates to improve performance characteristics alongside exterior enhancements

Gazoo Racing has been playing an integral in bringing up performance-based models for Toyota in recent times and it has certainly expanded the range by debuting the Copen GR Sport a few days ago. It is quickly followed by the hardcore version of the C-HR. Based on the 2020MY C-HR, the sportier crossover can be bought only in its homeland of Japan.

Dubbed the C-HR GR Sport, the performance division has concentrated on not just upping the cosmetics of the crossover as several mechanical updates have been made. The in-house firm has developed a brand new centre brace for the C-HR and it is said to have improved the overall body rigidity as well as translating to greater handling characteristics.

The engineers at Gazoo Racing have also worked on improving the suspension bits by implementing changes to the stabilisers, shocks absorbers and coil springs. The steering has also been tweaked for a better response. What can be easily seen from the pictures are the big 19-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in 225/45 R19 tyres specially made for the C-HR GR Sport.

The exterior changes on the Toyota C-HR GR Sport include a brand new body kit comprising of fog lamp bezel with a different shape and is repositioned slightly lower on the bumper. The new bumper up front gets a larger lower grille section with a prominent horizontal bar. At the back, there is a quad exhaust pipe system and to differentiate it from the standard model, you could find special badges and emblems.

On the inside, the C-HR GR Sport comes equipped with leather-wrapped steering wheel having silver coloured stitching and it has GR branding. Other highlights are aluminium pedals, metallic dark silver trim, GR branded start/stop button and a different set of sporty front seats.

The Toyota C-HR GR Sport can be purchased in Japan with a starting price of 2,732,000 Yen (Rs. 17.91 lakh) and it goes all the way up to 3,095,000 Yen (Rs. 20.29 lakh). The former S-T variant is offered only with a six-speed manual transmission paired with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine while the latter gets the bigger 1.8-litre hybrid unit.

Toyota C-HR GR Sport Images