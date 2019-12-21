Performance-Spec 2020 Kia K5 GT Sedan Unveiled; Kicks Out 290 PS

2020 Kia K5 GT uses a 2.5-litre T-GDi petrol engine producing 290 PS and 422 Nm and it can do zero to 100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds

The range-topping 2020 Kia K5 GT is the performance-based model for the North American market and it takes plenty of inspiration from the Stinger GT. It elevates the sporty character of the executive sedan that has been in the business for long. The GT is powered by a 2.5-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine with 290 PS maximum power output and 422 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain helps in accelerating from zero to 100 kmph in around 6.6 seconds and it is a quick time for a sedan of its category. Only this engine gets a new eight-speed wet double-clutch transmission, designed to offer “smooth shifting characteristics of a conventional automatic” alongside enhanced fuel economy over the eight-speed automatic.

It comes equipped with the South Korean brand’s new-gen integrated thermal management system. The technology aims at maintaining ideal operating temperatures courtesy of the advanced cooling system for engine block as well as cylinder head. Furthermore, the motor gets a new dual-injection system for precise fueling in different running conditions.

There will be a switch between MPI at low speeds and GDI at higher speeds as the combination of both the technologies in the mid-range depends on the operating conditions of the engine. The new generation Kia K5 unveiled a few weeks ago will be made available with a slew of engine choices including a hybridised mill.

It includes new Smartstream 1.6-litre T-GDi petrol with Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) tech for North America and South Korea. Other engines are 2.0-litre MPI with 152 PS/192 Nm, a 2.0-litre unit with continuously variable valve lift making 160 PS/196 Nm and a 2.5-litre GDi with 194 PS/246 Nm.

The engines are connected with a six- or an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Kia K5 GT will be offered with stylish 19-inch wheels and a more aggressive front and rear bumper design with special ‘GT’ badges and dual twin exhaust tips. The 2020 Kia K5 or Optima will make its way into the global markets in the opening half of next year.