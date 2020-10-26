Performance-Oriented Hyundai Creta N Line Rendered, Looks Enthralling

Hyundai currently retails the Creta at a base price of Rs 9.81 lakh, which goes up to Rs 17.31 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end variant

Hyundai Motor India Ltd launched the second-gen Creta in the Indian market about a few months ago, and the new-gen SUV climbed to the top of the sales charts in no time. The Creta has become the best-selling SUV in the country, and one of the main reasons for its ever-growing popularity has to be its unconventional yet bold styling.

The 2020 Creta is built on Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language, which lends it some unique styling elements like a large cascading grille up front, while it also gets a split-headlamp setup inspired from other bigger Hyundai SUVs sold in the foreign markets. But what if Hyundai was to build a sportier version of the mid-size SUV?

IAB’s digital artist Shoeb R Kalania has imagined a performance-oriented N Line version of the Creta, and it certainly looks captivating. While there are no plans of introducing an N Line version of the Creta in India as of yet, this rendering gives us an idea of how the car could look like if it were to be built.

At the front, the rendered car gets a redesigned blacked out grille that gets an ‘N Line’ badge. The front bumper has been revamped, and features new air intakes and fog lamps. The car gets sits lower than the regular version, and gets blacked out alloy wheels that add to the overall sportiness.

Apart from the alloy wheels and front grille, the roof as well as the wing mirrors feature black treatment. There’s also N Line badging on the front fenders. As of now, Hyundai offers the Creta with three different engine options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that produces 115 PS and 144 Nm; a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor that puts out 140 PS of max power and 242 Nm of peak torque; and a 1.5-litre oil burner that has a peak power output of 115 PS and a peak torque rating of 250 Nm.

The SUV’s equipment list consists of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car tech, an 8-speaker premium sound system from Bose, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, power adjustable driver’s seat, a 7-inch TFT colour display in the instrument cluster, touch-enabled smart air purifier, paddle shifters and drive mode select as well.