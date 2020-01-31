Performance-Based Mahindra Funster EV Concept To Debut At Auto Expo

Mahindra Funster is said to develop 312 PS from four electric motors mounted on each wheel; 0-100 kmph in under five seconds

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to showcase 18 vehicles at the 2020 Auto Expo and has confirmed the global premiere of three production–ready electric vehicles. The homegrown UV specialist has released a teaser image showcasing the four passenger segment based EVs and it gives away some finer details.

While no confirmation has been made on their names, market launch dates and specifications, one appears to be a zero-emission quadricycle spied recently along with the electric versions of KUV100 that could launch soon and XUV300 bound for 2021. The electric design study of the next generation XUV500 is believed to the fourth model pictured.

Taking the exhibits to newer heights, Mahindra will reportedly unveil another concept called the ‘Funster’, an upscale zero-emission vehicle with high performance and range capabilities. It is said to have four electric motors drawing juice and one for each wheel effectively makes the Funster a four-wheel-drive concept.

The high-capacity motors will generate a combined maximum power output of more than 312 PS and they will be paired with a 60 kW Lithium-ion battery pack. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in less than five seconds and initially, at least, it will stay as a technology demonstrator for the brand.

It could be based on the MESMA (Mahindra Electric Scalable Modular Architecture) platform and will likely have sporty design credential and an interior with autonomous driving functions. It may preview some of the technologies future Mahindra zero-emission vehicles will be incorporated with in the domestic market.

The Mahindra Funster could adopt learnings from the standalone electric performance carmaker, Automobili Pininfarina. The Italian brand concentrates on developing luxury and performance-based vehicles with electric drivetrain. Upon debut, the Battista electric hypercar shocked the world last year and it develops 1,904 PS and 2,300 Nm.

In the coming months, Mahindra will introduce the second generation Thar and new Scorpio and they will be followed by the heavily updated XUV500 in the later stages of this year. The facelifted TUV300 is also in the works.