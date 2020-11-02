Performance-Based BMW X3 M Launched In India At Rs. 99.99 Lakh

BMW X3 M comes with a host of M-specific parts and mechanical as well as technological upgrades with a 3.0L straight-six engine

BMW India has today announced the launch of the X3 M for the first time in the domestic market. Available across all BMW dealerships present in the country, the X3 M is brought in via completely built-up unit (CBU) route. Priced at Rs. 99.99 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan India), it can be had in Donington Grey, Toronto Red, Phytonic Blue, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire & Alpine White colours.

The BMW X3 M can be reserved online and the customers booking it before December 31, 2020 get an exclusive hospitality experience designed by BMW Excellence Club in partnership with Isprava luxury villas. The 2020 BMW X3 M variant’s upholstery is offered in Leather ‘Vernasca’ Design in Black & Oyster.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW’s Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment is a testament to a remarkable success story. The introduction of a high performance mid-size SAV will further strengthen our presence in the segment & entice new driving experiences.”

On the outside, it features M-specific parts such as the signature M gills integrated into the air intakes on the front flanks, M-designed wing mirrors for better aero efficiency, 20-inch M light alloy wheels, etc accompanying the BMW kidney grille with black bars, hexagonal wheel arches, aggressive character lines and creases, short overhangs, and so on.

On the inside, the BMW X3 M comes with M-style cockpit design with electrically adjustable sports seats having memory, ambient lighting, M-specific instrument cluster, Vernasca leather upholstery and redesigned M selector lever. Other highlights are a large panorama sunroof, 40:20:40 split-folding rear backrest, luggage capacity of up to 1,600 litres.

As standard, the customers will also get Adaptive LED headlights, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, High Beam Assistant & Parking Assistant, M-specific display content, 12.3-inch Multifunction Display touchscreen, iDrive Touch Controller, multifunction steering wheel, voice control feature with the optional BMW Gesture Control, BMW Virtual Assistant with wireless charging, optional 21-inch light alloy wheels, BMW Display Key, M Sport exhaust, M Driver’s package & Harman Kardon audio.

As for the performance, BMW says the X3 M uses a newly developed 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line engine with M high-revving character. With the latest M TwinPower Turbo technology and track tested cooling and oil supply systems, the powertrain develops 480 horsepower and 600 Nm of peak torque. It does zero to 100 kmph in just 4.2 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

The engine is paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and a new rear biased M xDrive all-wheel-drive system with four driving modes. It also boasts of a centrally controlled interaction between M xDrive and the Active M Differential at the rear axle allowing the AWD to split the power between four wheels, M-specific suspension with double-joint spring strut front axle and five link rear axle, M-specific steering (including M Servotronic & variable ratio) & powerful M compound brakes.

As for safety, it uses front, side and head airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including M Dynamic Mode, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control, Dry Braking function, Cruise Control with braking function along with Collision & Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function.