Performance-Based 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R Gets 316 HP Engine

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo EA888 diesel engine producing 316 horsepower and 420 Nm

Volkswagen has commenced reservatons for the 2021 Tiguan R in the United Kingdom and the prices have been announced. Carrying a price of £45,915, it is offered in a fully-loaded trim. As standard, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R features matrix LED headlamps, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, 21-inch Estoril wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control and so on.

On the outside, the updated Volkswagen Tiguan R gains a peculiar body kit pertaining to the R range with different bumpers, matte chrome finished mirror caps, quad exhaust system, blackened rear diffuser, blue calipers and so on. The cabin comprises of R-spec steering wheel with extended shift paddles having a R button giving easy access to driving modes.

It also gets new sports seats in blue and black ‘Sardegna’ cloth with ArtVelours outer section. The performance based SUV comes with R-specific Torque Vectoring system for sporty driving experience. Customers will have the option to choose an Akrapovic titanium finished exhaust system. Compared to the standard unit, it is lighter aiding in better performance and of course giving a throatier exhaust note.

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R derives power from a fourth generation 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged EA888 diesel engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 316 horsepower and 420 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is connected to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. It transfers power to all the four wheels through a 4Motion AWD system.

It is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds before topping out electronically limited 250 kmph. The all-wheel-drive configuration in the 2021 VW Tiguan R, as mentioned above, controls the torque split between front and front wheels. The 4Motion is also capable of sending full torque availability to the rear wheel in certain conditions.

This helps in making the Tiguan R more agile and have sportier handling characteristics. The facelifted Tiguan is expected to be introduced in India in the coming months but the biggest launch will be the Taigun mid-size SUV based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform.

