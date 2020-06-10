Performance-Based 2020 Hyundai i20 N Rendered; Launch In The Coming Months

2020 Hyundai i20 N will likely be powered by a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine developing 204 hp and 265 Nm of torque as in the Veloster

A few weeks ago, we showed you spy images of the 2020 Hyundai i20 N prototype. The third-gen i20 made its global premiere earlier this year and it will give rise to the all-new Hyundai Elite i20 for India likely during the festive season. We do not know yet whether a performance-based Elite i20 N is in the works or not, but a turbo version featuring a 1.0-litre three-cylinder GDI engine will more likely be on the cards.

It could generate 120 PS and 172 Nm but we will have to wait for sometime for official confirmation. For Europe, the Hyundai i20 N is expected to debut in the coming months and it could become the most powerful i20 ever rolled out of Hyundai’s factory. It will reportedly be equipped with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine pumping out a maximum power output of 204 horsepower and the same unit can also be found in the Veloster.

The powertrain develops 265 Nm in the Kia Ceed GT. It will be connected to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT with two driving modes. X-Tomi Design has come up with a realistic rendering of the production-spec Hyundai i20 N and it gives a thorough glimpse of what we can expect upon its arrival.

The blue body paint is complemented by black honeycomb grille pattern and the black finished roof as well as A-, B- and C-pillars giving a dual-tone appearance. The wing mirrors and multi-spoke alloy wheels are also done up in black with sporty red brake calipers. The lower lip spoiler has red highlights and the aggressive body kit that seems to show the i20 N as a low slung supermini is a welcoming addition.

In reality though, the Hyundai i20 N will have Y-shaped alloy wheels, bigger brakes, an integrated rear spoiler, special decals and badges alongside dual exhaust outlets. The South Korean auto major will introduce a number of performance enhancements mechanically such as limited slip diff, adaptive dampers, stiffened chassis, firmer springs, more responsive steering wheel, retuned engine mapping and so on to improve the dynamic characteristics compared to the standard model.

The India-spec Elite i20 will resemble the European model in terms of design and the interior will undergo a massive upgrade with addition of new technologies and equipment. We do expect the influence of the N division to be felt in the domestic model in one form or the another in the near future.