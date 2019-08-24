Performance-Based 2020 Hyundai i10 N Spotted Testing With Sportier Exterior

2020 Hyundai i10 N could be powered by a small capacity turbocharged GDI engine producing close to 150 horsepower

While India has already received the third-generation Grand i10 Nios with an aggressive starting price of just Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the wait in Europe continues on. The next-gen i10 will only be unveiled at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show next month alongside two new electric vehicle concepts.

Compared to the India-spec Nios that stands for ‘more’, the European hatchback will have a sportier profile judging by the official sketch released earlier this month. It has bigger wheels, round-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights instead of Boomerang-styled units, slightly modified bumper, and more cuts and creases in the Old Continent bound version.

Moreover, Blue Link connectivity that debuted via Venue compact SUV in India will also be present, unlike the domestically sold Nios, along with wireless charging facility. In a recent set of spy pictures, Hyundai has been seen testing what appears to be the performance-based i10 N and it could as well be displayed in Frankfurt.

Despite wearing heavy camo, the exterior elements visible are more aggressive grille, wider air intakes, brand new bigger-sized machined wheels with red middle cap and round-shaped exhaust pipes. The Hyundai i10 N will compete against the likes of Volkswagen Up! GTI and it could use a small capacity turbo GDI petrol engine making around 150 horsepower.

The city mini could get firmer suspension and bigger brakes while the re-mapping of the engine and more responsive steering wheel could ensure more agile handling characteristics compared to the standard i10. We do not know if Hyundai will consider a Grand i10 Nios N but if it comes into existence, the chances of it going up against Tata Tiago JTP and the possible Maruti Swift RS are high. The reported toned down i20 N for the Indian market may share its powertrain with the i10 N.

In India, the Grand i10 Nios is offered with key features like an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as voice recognition, first-in-segment wireless charging, eco-coating technology, automatic climate control, rear AC vents with power outlet, smart key with push-button start/stop, Arkamys sound system, 5.3-inch digital speedo and cluster with multi-info display, etc.