Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra Buys XUV300, His First Car In 26 Years

While Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group owns a handful of cars from his own company, MD Pawan Goenka’s first car in three decades is the Mahindra XUV300

It’s not uncommon to see senior members purchasing product(s) of their own company but things do get special if the car you buy is your first-ever new car in about three decades. Case in the point here is Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra, who just took the delivery of a brand-new Mahindra XUV300.

The senior official has announced the Mahindra XUV300 his first-ever ‘self-owned’ car in the last 26 years. He even added that while he has driven the XUV300 on multiple occasions, he will be now driving the car as a proud owner and a customer of his company. Dr. Goenka has purchased a top-spec model of the Maruti Vitara Brezza. It comes with an AMT, 17-inch machined alloy wheels, electric sunroof and leatherette upholstery.

What makes the MD’s Mahindra XUV300 W8(O) even more special is that it comes draped in the Red Raging exterior paint shade, which commands a premium of Rs 15,000 over other colour options. This paint shade is available only on the top-spec trim of the compact SUV.

On this auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, our first “self owned” car in 26 yrs was delivered. and it is the @MahindraXUV300 . I have driven XUV300 many times as MD of M&M but driving today as a customer and owner was a different excitement. pic.twitter.com/ozAR9QOUtb — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) September 2, 2019

Speaking on the purchase by Dr. Pawan Goenka, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, has said,”there’s not much of a competition in the segment“. Mahindra himself owns a wide range of Mahindra models, including Alturas G4, TUV300 with custom armour kit, Mahindra Bolero Invader, TUV300 and Mahindra Scorpio.

The Mahindra XUV300 is based on the Ssangyong Tivoli. While it’s underpinned by the same award-winning platform as the donor model, it comes with a different body shell, which, in the words of the manufacturer, has a ‘Cheetah-inspired’ design theme similar to that of the Mahindra XUV500.

The Mahindra XUV300 rivals the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport. It’s available with 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine options. The top-spec trim comes with features like heated ORVMs, multiple-steering modes, 7 airbags, front parking sensors and dual-zone climate control system.