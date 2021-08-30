Paralympic Gold Medalist ‘Avani Lekhara’ To Get Customized Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra to develop SUVs for those with physical disabilities, the first one to be presented to the gold medalist Paralympian – Avani Lekhara

As Indian Olympians went on a winning spree, carmakers announced their token of appreciation in the form of gifts, ultimately cars. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra, announced that the brand will be presenting the gold medalist – Neeraj Chopra, the recently unveiled Mahindra XUV700. Recently, Paralympic fame – Deepa Malik, asked Mr Mahindra to prepare cars that are fit for use for the Paralympians.

Known for his sharp response, Mr Mahindra confirmed via his Twitter account that the brand will be developing one soon. In fact, it will be gifting the first-ever example to the gold medalist Paralympian ‘Avani Lekhara’ as she marked her achievement in the Women’s 10m AR Standing SH1 Final by scoring a 249.6, which is a Paralympic record now.

Reacting to her achievement, Anand Mahindra tweeted, “A week ago @DeepaAthlete suggested that we develop SUV’s for those with disabilities. Like one she uses in Tokyo. I requested my colleague Velu, who heads development to rise to that challenge. Well, Velu, I’d like to dedicate & gift the first one you make to #AvaniLekhara.”

Talking of the Mahindra XUV700, it is the brand’s newest product that has shed the veils recently and is slated to officially go on sale by October 2 this year. The mid-size SUV is based on a monocoque chassis, and it uses independent suspension on all ends. Interestingly, it will come with a slew of segment-first features.

The XUV700 will also pack in a high cool quotient. Thanks to features like pop-up door handles, Skyroof, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), twin-display LCD panel, AdrenoX intelligent UI, among many. There will be two engine choices on offer – 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L turbo-diesel.

The petrol motor will produce 200 PS against 380 Nm, whereas the oil burner will put out 185 PS against 450 Nm. These engines can be had mated to either a 6-speed stick shift or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Prices for the Mahindra XUV700 have been partly announced, and it will start from Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level petrol variant, whereas the entry-level diesel trim is priced at Rs. 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).