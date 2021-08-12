Over Rs. 10 Lakh Discount On Audi Q2 SUV In India – Details

Select models in Audi India’s lineup, namely Q2, A4, and A6, are available at special discounted prices this month (August 2021)

German luxury carmaker Audi is offering special discount offers on select vehicles in its range in the Indian market, namely on the Q2, A4, and A6. It should be noted that these special offers are only valid on deliveries till 31st August 2021, so if you’re looking for a bargain on a new luxury car, this is a great chance for you!

On Audi Q2, a cash discount of Rs. 7 lakh is being offered on the ‘Standard with sunroof’ variant, which is now priced at Rs. 29.49 lakh. The ‘Premium’ trim sees a price drop of Rs. 8.5 lakh, down to Rs. 32.39 lakh. The ‘Premium Plus 1’ and ‘Premium Plus 2’ get a discount of Rs. 8.65 lakh to Rs. 10.65 lakh, respectively, and are now priced at Rs. 35.99 lakhs and Rs. 34.49 lakh.

As for Audi A4, it gets a discount of Rs. 5.2 lakh on the ‘Premium Plus Edition’ variant, which thus sports a price tag of Rs. 37.99 lakh. The price of its ‘Technology Edition’ variant, meanwhile, has been dropped by Rs. 5.62 lakh, down to Rs. 41.99 lakh.

On Audi A6, a discount of Rs. 7.59 lakh is available on the ‘Premium Plus Edition’, while the ‘Technology Edition’ gets a discount of Rs. 7.12 lakh. Thus, the former variant of the A6 is priced at Rs. 49.49 lakh, while the latter has a price tag of Rs. 54.69 lakh.

Apart from these discounted prices, other special offers are also available on these Audi vehicles. The Q2 and A4 have an exchange bonus of Rs. 1 lakh, while the same on the A6 is worth Rs. 2 lakh. For select customers, the manufacturer is offering additional corporate discounts as well, which you can enquire about by reaching out to your nearest Audi dealership.

In other news, Audi recently launched the RS5 Sportback in the Indian market, at a price of Rs. 1.04 crore. The vehicle is powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, which generates 450 PS and 600 Nm. It comes with an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox, with Quattro all-wheel drive available as standard.