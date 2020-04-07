Over 90,000 Maruti Ertiga Sold In FY19-20 In India, Sales Up By 39%

At a time when almost the entire market battled a prolonged sales slowdown, the Maruti Ertiga has easily managed to buck the negative trend by posting a huge sales growth

Much of the previous financial year saw the entire car market reeling under a prolonged slump in sales due to poor demand. This drop in sales adversely affected almost all the carmakers in the business, with most of their models clocking a huge drop in their sales numbers.

However, a huge exception this has been the Maruti Ertiga, which has managed to register a significant increase in its sales during the last financial year in spite of the challenging times. It must be noted here that the second generation of the hot-selling Maruti Suzuki model has successfully managed to garner a more positive response than its high-selling predecessor and the latest sales figures pretty much mirror this fact.

In the previous financial year, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd sold as many as 90,547 units of the second-gen Ertiga. This is an impressive 39 per cent improvement over the 65,263 units sold in FY19. We are totally impressed with how the MPV has managed to post a decent sales growth even during the troubled times but the figures stop looking as surprising if you account into the fact that the Ertiga has been one of the most popular MPVs to have ever gone on sale in the country.

Factors like frugality, high affordability and easy maintenance work in favour of the Maruti Ertiga. Moreover, with the introduction of the second-gen model, the MPV has even become more spacious then before and offers several high-end features.

What has also worked in favour of Maruti Suzuki is the introduction of the Ertiga based XL6, which further adds around 15,000 units to the Ertiga’s tally of 90,547 sales making the total sales of around 1.05 lakh unit. For the uninitiated, the Maruti XL6 is nothing but a derivative of the Ertiga that is sold through the company’s chain of Nexa premium outlets.

It share plenty of components with the Ertiga but comes with a thoroughly revised front-end, a more premium cabin and a more rugged styling package. Hence, with these two models in its portfolio, Maruti Suzuki has been pretty much laughing its way to the bank even in these troubled times.