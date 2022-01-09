Over 8,000 Units Of Tata Punch Sold In December 2021

Despite being a new arrival in the Indian market, Tata Punch already become one of the best-selling models in the brand’s lineup

Tata Motors launched its micro-SUV – Punch – in October last year, and the car has already managed to find a lot of success in the Indian market. Last month, i.e., in December 2021, the manufacturer sold a total of 8,008 units of the Punch, which is an extremely impressive sales number.

In November 2021, a total of 6,110 units of Tata Punch were sold in the Indian market, which translates to a Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth of 31.06 per cent in December 2021. As the vehicle was launched just months ago, there is no Year-on-Year (YoY) sales comparison to make here. The sales of this micro-SUV are expected to grow further in the coming times.

Tata Punch is priced from Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and it’s available in four trim levels – Pure, Adventure, Accomplish, and Creative. Each trim has an optional package on offer as well, which include an audio system on the base trims to iRA connected tech on the top trim.

The top trim of the Punch comes loaded with projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a semi-digital instrument cluster (with 7-inch MID), a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, push-button start/stop, rear parking camera, automatic climate control, cooled glove box, puddle lamps, etc.

Tata Punch is currently available with just one engine option – a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine, with 86 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of maximum torque on tap. The same powerplant does duty on the Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz as well. Transmission choices consist of a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

As per speculations, Tata will add more powertrain options to the Punch in the near future, including a 1.2L turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5L turbo-diesel motor. Other than that, an electric version of the micro-SUV – Punch EV – is also in the making, expected to launch a little while after the arrival of Altroz EV. The latter is expected to go on sale in the Indian market sometime during this year.