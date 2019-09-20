70,562 Bajaj Pulsar 125, 150, NS160, 180F, RS200, 220F Sold In August 2019

In month of August 2019, the popular Indian premium motorcycle brand found 70,562 buyers, which helped it conserve its sales momentum on YoY basis with the growth of 0.73%

By now it has become quite well known that the Indian auto sector has been going through its worst ever slowdown in more than two decades, with most car and bike manufacturers registering huge losses on YoY basis.

The condition is so bad that even some of the most popular models in the two and four wheeler markets have posted a solid de-growth for many months now. However, luckily for their manufacturers, some models have not been hit as badly as others. One such motorcycle is the Bajaj Pulsar.

Last month, the Bajaj Pulsar brand sold 70,562 units, which is just 0.73% more than the 70,051 units sold in August 2018. However, it’s still heartening to see that the motorcycle has saved itself from posting a negative growth figure last month. On MoM basis, the Pulsar range has clocked a growth of 12.96% in comparison to 62,469 units sold in July 2019.

The Bajaj Pulsar range comprises of bikes with engines ranging from 125cc to 200cc. Moreover, the popular brand of motorcycles is even likely to get a 250cc Adventure model in the near future. This motorcycle will cost a lot more than the RS200, the current flagship, and will share aplenty with the Duke 250.

Powering the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle will be the same 248.8cc, single-cylinder engine that powers the Duke 250. However, the motor will be tuned differently to suit the characteristics of the motorcycle.

The new flagship model in the Bajaj Pulsar range would even have bits like a long-travel suspension to justify the Adventure branding. This motorcycle will be positioned between the Hero Xpulse and the Royal Enfield Himalayan.