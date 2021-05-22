Over 7,000 Units Of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Sold In April 2021

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso currently faces competition from the likes of Renault Kwid, Datsun Redi-GO as well as its very own sibling, the Maruti Suzuki Alto

Since its arrival back in 2019, the S-Presso has received a fairly positive response from Indian buyers, and the entry-level car has continued to perform well month in, month out. Its quirky styling, high ride height, unorthodox paint schemes, its equipment list as well as its attractive pricing; all of it has seemed to work well for the micro SUV.

In the month of April 2021 alone, Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 7,737 units of the S-Presso in the Indian market. As compared to the 7,252 units sold in March 2021, the entry-level car recorded a positive MoM growth in sales by 6.7 per cent.

The S-Presso retains its position as one of the best-selling entry-level cars in the Indian market, and currently rivals the likes of the Renault Kwid, Datsun Redi-GO, while it also faces competition from its own sibling, the Alto. Maruti Suzuki retails the S-Presso at a starting price of Rs 3.78 lakh, which goes up to Rs 5.26 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

The S-Presso has been built on Maruti Suzuki’s Heartect-K lightweight platform and comes equipped with a sole 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that belts out 67 PS of maximum power, along with 90 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an optional AMT.

The car has a claimed average fuel efficiency of 21.4 kmpl when had with the manual gearbox, however, the number rises up to 21.7 kmpl with the automatic transmission. The S-Presso can also be had with a petrol-CNG powertrain, however, the power and torque output drop down to 59 PS and 78 Nm respectively.

On the feature front, the entry-level car comes equipped with a digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, front power windows, keyless entry, steering-mounted audio controls, a 12V socket and USB charger up front, manual air conditioning and so on. The safety tech on offer includes dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a high-speed alert system and a front seatbelt reminder.