Over 700 Units of Hyundai i20 N Line Sold In October 2021

Hyundai i20 N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre T-GDi gasoline engine producing a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque

Only a few weeks ago, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the i20 N Line and it has a starting price of Rs. 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). In the month of October 2021, the South Korean auto major garnered more than 700 units of the range-topping i20 N Line and the cumulative tally of the premium hatchback stood at 4,414 units.

In comparison to the same period twelve months ago, Hyundai sold 8,399 units of the i20 leading to a YoY volume decline of 47.4 per cent. The i20 N Line is available through the 188 Signature outlets present across 97 cities in the country. The i20 received its brand new generation nearly 12 months ago and it has been well received amongst customers.

It is positioned in a highly competitive premium hatchback segment against Maruti Suzuki, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz. The i20 N Line is offered in N6 and N8 trims and it comes with a host of equipment from the Asta grade. In addition, the Wonder Warranty options enable free BlueLink subscription and roadside assistance for three years.

The Hyundai i20 N Line N8 iMT is priced at Rs. 10.87 lakh while the N8 DCT costs Rs. 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The i20 N Line can be had in paint schemes such as Fiery Red with Black Roof, Thunder Blue, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Thunder Blue with Black Roof and Polar White. It is one of the 11 N Line vehicles sold by Hyundai in the international markets.

As for the performance, the regular 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 120 PS maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque is utilised. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT transmission. The suspension is on the firmer side for improved handling and the exhaust has been tuned for a sportier note.

The equipment list comprises N Line badging, sleeker front and rear bumpers, chequered flag-inspired grille, 17-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels with red brake callipers, dual exhaust pipes, black interior theme with N Line inserts, vehicle stability management, seven-speaker Bose audio, disc brakes on all four wheels, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen, and so on.