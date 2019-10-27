Over 700 MG Hector SUVs Delivered On Dhanteras In India

Out of the 700 deliveries, 200 units of the MG Hector were delivered in Delhi-NCR region alone, while the remaining 500 units were handed over to the buyers across the country

The MG Hector has truly overcome the prolonged period of sales slump that affects the Indian auto industry. Recently, the Chinese-origin SUV, which is essentially a re-badged version of the Baojun 530, has added yet another feather to its cap by finding as many as

700 new homes on the occasion of Dhanteras.

Out of the whopping 700 deliveries made in a single day, 200 units of the MG Hector were sold in the Delhi-NCR region. The remaining 500 units were delivered across the nation. It may be noted that there has been huge demand since the announcement of bookings of the new SUV earlier this year. Recently, the company even crossed the milestone of manufacturing of 10,000 units of its hot-selling product at the Halol-based plant in Gujarat.

Soon, MG India will ramp up the production at its manufacturing facility by commencing a second shift of production. In line with this, even the supply of components from the vendors has increased.

The bookings for the MG Hector were closed within weeks of the new model’s launch in order to keep the waiting period from going too high. The order book was reopened late last month and the demand continues to surpass the immediate supplies.

Speaking on the re-opening of the bookings of the MG Hector, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India said, “With the re-opening of bookings, the MG HECTOR has further gained momentum as the most compelling proposition in the SUV-C segment. Our endeavour is to ensure customer satisfaction through timely vehicle deliveries in the coming months.”

With its first-ever product hitting the sweet spot among the Indian SUV buyers, the company has now planned to introduce a range of new products to consolidate its position in the market. One of the upcoming MG models in India is the eZS, which is an all-electric offering that looks all set to take on the Hyundai Kona. That’s not all as we could even get fossil fuel-powered variants of the ZS SUV.

Moreover, the company will even launch a new 6-seater version of the Hector. It’s worth mentioning here that in spite of offering a highly spacious cabin, the MG Hector has so far been available only with a 5-seat layout. However, soon, the company will offer a three-row version with a seating capacity of six. This should further boost the popularity of the SUV.

The company has already revealed the 6-seater version of the Wuling Almaz, which, like the MG Hector, is based on the Baojun 530. The Almaz is sold in Indonesia. The Indian version will launch some time next year. Prices of the upcoming model are expected to be kept up to Rs 1 lakh higher than similarly loaded 5-seater versions.

While the 6-seater version will be longer than the current model, the boot space on offer will be lesser owing to the inclusion of the third row of seats. In terms of looks, the 6-seater MG Hector will look a bit different owing to a new set of headlamps, updated front bumper, revised grille and some additional chrome highlights.

The interior will remain largely unchanged, except, of course, the addition of two extra seats. The equipment level will remain unchanged. In India, the new 6-seater MG Hector will be seen locking horns with the Tata Buzzard (7-seater Hector) and Mahindra XUV500.