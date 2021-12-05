Over 6,100 Units Of Tata Punch Sold In November 2021

Last month (November 2021), Tata Motors sold a total of 6,110 units of the Punch micro-SUV in the Indian market

Tata Punch was launched in India in October this year, and the vehicle has already started to generate impressive sales numbers. Last month, the manufacturer sold a total of 6,110 units of the micro-SUV in India, which made the Punch the second best-selling car in Tata’s lineup in November 2021, behind the Nexon.

The little Tata crossover saw a 27.72 per cent drop in sales on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, compared to 8,453 units sold in October 2021. There is no Year-on-Year (YoY) comparison to make, obviously, as the Punch was only launched a few months ago. Interestingly, the sales of the Altroz have seen a decline since the Punch arrived in our market.

Perhaps Tata Punch is cannibalising the Altroz’s sales, but we can’t be conclusive regarding that at the moment. Both vehicles are based on the same ALFA platform, but they occupy different segments. Tata’s premium hatchback is slightly more upmarket than its micro-SUV, although both of them are quite similarly priced. Perhaps the arrival of the rumoured Altroz DCT could push its sales up again!

Tata Punch is currently available with a single engine option in the Indian market – a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine. This motor develops a peak power of 86 PS and a maximum torque of 113 Nm. Transmission choices consist of a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT.

The Punch is expected to get two more engine options in the future – a 1.2L turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit – likely the same ones that are available on the Altroz. A test mule of the Punch diesel was recently spied testing, hinting at an imminent launch, likely in the coming months. Other than that, an electric version of the vehicle (Punch EV) is also in the making, expected to arrive in the coming years.

Currently, Tata Punch is priced from Rs. 5.48 lakh to Rs. 9.08 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, its closest competitors are Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, along with hatchbacks like Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, etc.