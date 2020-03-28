Over 57% MG Hector Buyers Chose Petrol Version, 43% Diesel

The MG Hector’s 1.5-litre petrol engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual or an optional DCT gearbox, while the 2.0-litre diesel can only be had with a 6-MT

MG Motor entered the Indian market last year with a mid-size SUV called Hector, and the car has successfully made a name for itself in the market. The Chinese-owned British automaker managed to sell a total of 15,930 units of the Hector SUV in India last year, out of which 57.2% or 9,110 were petrol models, while the rest 6,820 (42.8%) were diesel.

MG offers the Hector with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor that makes 143 PS of maximum power, along with 250 Nm peak torque. The said engine can also be had with a 48V mild-hybrid tech on a few variants which adds regenerative braking and engine idle start-stop system. Also on offer is a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 170 PS power and 350 Nm torque.

The higher sale of the petrol models could be accredited to the fact that it is offered with a 6-speed manual along with an optional dual-clutch automatic transmission, whereas the diesel engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Leaving aside the powertrains, the MG Hector is one of the most feature-packed cars in its segment, and it comes equipped with a 10.4-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, AI-powered voice assist, pre-loaded apps and an embedded eSIM.

Additionally, it also gets features like a 360-degree camera, a six-way power-adjustable driver and four-way power-adjustable co-driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof, heated ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, mood lighting with eight colours, a powered tailgate and more!

The SUV is packed with a range of safety features too, including 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Traction Control System, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, disc brakes on all four wheels, 360-degree view camera, front parking sensors, electric parking brake, heated ORVMs, Hill Hold Control and more.

As of now, MG retails the Hector at a starting price of Rs 12.73 lakh, which goes up to Rs 17.43 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The Hector competes against the likes of Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta in the Indian market.