Over 50,000 Units Of Bajaj Pulsar Sold In Dec 2019, Sales Down By 10%

The Bajaj Pulsar is one of the highest-selling small capacity sports bikes in India, but the iconic bike recorded a de-growth in YoY sales last month

The Pulsar has been available in the Indian market for 19 long years now, and the motorcycle continues to be one of the most popular bikes in Bajaj Auto’s line-up. However, the auto industry slump led to a decline in the small capacity sports bike’s sales last year.

The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer managed to sell over 50,000 units of the Pulsar in December 2019, which resulted in a decline of around 10% as compared to the same month in 2018, when Bajaj had shipped 56,737 units of the Pulsar range.

The Bajaj Pulsar range currently includes nine models with capacity ranging from 125 cc to 220 cc, which are – 125 Neon, 150 Neon, 150, 150 Twin Disc, NS 160, 180 Neon, NS 200, RS 200 and 220F. The Pulsar range starts at Rs 66,618 (ex-showroom) for the 125 Neon, and goes up to Rs 1,41,933 (ex-showroom) for the sporty RS 200 bike.

Since its inception back in 2001, Bajaj has managed to sell over 1.2 crore units of the Pulsar globally. The manufacturer also claims that the Pulsar range commands a 40% market share in India’s sports motorcycle segment.

Bajaj is expected to update the Pulsar range with BS6-compliant engines soon. The entire range will be offered with a fuel injection system, along with additional features. One upgraded, the power figures of the bikes are expected to go down slightly as well.

Bajaj was also in the news recently for the launch of its first fully-electric scooter, the Chetak. The e-scooter has been priced at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, and Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Urban trim, with deliveries set to commence this month itself.

The Bajaj Chetak electric is being offered with features like smartphone connectivity, fully digital instrument console, on-board diagnostics, cloud app-based functions with a 1-year free-subscription and a ‘feather touch’ switchgear as well.

The Chetak comes with a reverse gear mode to make parking the scooter hassle-free, and if you do forget where you parked your Chetak, Bajaj has got you covered. It comes with a live-tracking feature and a dedicated app lets you track the exact location of the scooter.