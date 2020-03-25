Over 50,000 Maruti S-Presso Sold; 97% Bookings For Top Variants

Maruti Suzuki had managed to sell over 10,000 units of the S-Presso within one month of its launch, which also helped it feature in the list of top 10 best-selling cars in the country

Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level micro SUV S-Presso received a fairly positive response from Indian buyers, and the car has continued to gain popularity in the market since its launch last year. Maruti claims that the S-Presso’s success should be credited to its quirky styling, as well as the unconventional paint schemes on offer, both of which when combined, make the car stand out of the crowd.

Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited confirmed that the manufacturer has managed to sell 50,000 units of the S-Presso in the country until now, while talking to another publication. He also claimed that 97 per cent of the bookings have been bookings have been made for the top-end VXi and VXI+ variants of the car, with nearly half of its sales coming from the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The S-Presso was launched with an aim to woo the youth of the country. The car is feature-loaded, and caters to the current market incline towards SUVs, thanks to its high seating position and ground clearance. Furthermore, an affordable starting price of Rs 3.7 lakh, which goes up to Rs 4.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), makes it a good value for money option, both for first time buyers as well as people looking for a small car.

The S-Presso has been built on the same Heartect platform that underpins the Swift, Baleno, Wagon R and other Maruti Suzuki cars. It draws power from a sole 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 67 PS of maximum power, along with 90 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional AMT.

The S-Presso mini SUV is one of its kind in the market, it still puts up against the likes of the Datsun Redi-GO and the Renault Kwid in the country, while it also faces some competition from its own sibling, the Alto hatch.