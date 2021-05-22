Over 5,000 Units Of Hyundai i20 Sold In April 2021

The Hyundai i20 is currently priced between Rs 6.85 lakh and Rs 11.34 lakh (ex-showroom), and puts up against the VW Polo, Tata Altroz, Maruti Baleno, Honda Jazz

Hyundai launched the new-gen i20 in the Indian market late last year, and just like the previous-gen model, the new-gen version has retained the position as one of the best-selling cars in the premium hatchback segment. The Hyundai i20 is, undoubtedly, the segment leader as far as equipment is concerned, while it also offers a plethora of powertrain options.

However, the Hyundai hatchback slipped to the third position from its usual second place on the segment sales charts in the month of April 2020. Hyundai managed to sell 5,002 units of the i20 in the said month, which made it the fourth best-selling Hyundai car in the country in April.

Hyundai has packed the i20 up to the brim with features, and its equipment list consists of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital TFT instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, wireless charging, an 8-speaker sound system from Bose, BlueLink telematics, LED headlamps and tail lamps, puddle lamps, ambient lighting and much more.

Hyundai offers the i20 with three different powertrains which include a 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol unit rated at 83 PS/115 Nm (88 PS/115 Nm with IVT), a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 120 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque, as well as a 1.5-litre oil burner producing 100 PS power and 240 Nm torque.

The transmission options on the 1.2-litre petrol engine include a 5-speed MT and an optional IVT, while the turbo-petrol engine is offered with a 6-speed iMT as well as a 7-speed DCT auto. The 1.5-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, can only be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

As of now, Hyundai retails the i20 at a base price of Rs 6.85 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 11.34 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The car puts up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz as well as the Toyota Glanza in the Indian market.