Over 50 New Cars Set To Debut At The 2020 Auto Expo Next Year – Details

With not even 2 months left for the 2020 Edition of the Auto Expo, we compile a list of all the cars which will make their Indian debut at India’s biggest car show

The 15th edition of the Auto Expo is set to take place at the India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida from February 6 to February 12, 2020. Reportedly, the Indian automotive industry is relying on the event to pull revive the market after the worst industry slump, which has been affecting sales for the past 18 months.

Talking about the upcoming event, Rajan Wadhera, President, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers’ (SIAM), said, “There is huge interest about the Indian automotive market and the Auto Expo will further revive it. Most big brands and segment leaders are part of the show. Besides, we have half-a-dozen new exhibitors that would be a great crowd puller for The Motor Show 2020.”

Apart from new products from existing manufacturers in the country, the 2020 Auto Expo will also be a stage for international automakers that are working on entering the Indian market, including Great Wall Motors, FAW Haima etc. Apparently, 15 new start-ups will also be unveiling their electric technology and products at the event.

We have compiled a list of 50 cars that will be showcased by various manufacturers at the 2020 Auto Expo in February next year. Take a look –

1. Tata Motors Ltd. – 10 Cars

Tata will be showcasing a range of products at the Auto Expo next year including the upcoming fully-electric version of the Altroz hatch; which will be launched next year itself, a production-ready version of the ‘micro SUV’ H2X, E-Vision, Blackbird SUV concept, Nexon Ev, Nexon Facelift, Tigor Facelift, Tiago Facelift and Gravitas 7-Seater SUV.

2. Hyundai Motors India Ltd. – 5 Cars

The Korean carmaker is all set to launch the new-gen models of the Creta and the i20 next year, and will likely showcase both of them at the 2020 Auto Expo. Hyundai Verna is also set to be on the receiving end of a mid-life refresh, which has already been launched in China, and will be revealed to the Indian public first at the Auto Expo next year along with Tucson facelift. Hyundai Nexo Fuel-Cell SUV will also be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo.

3. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. – 6 Cars

Mahindra is set to revamp majority of its current line-up given the upcoming BS6 emission norms and pedestrian safety regulations. Hence, the carmaker will showcase the next-gen Scorpio, Thar and XUV500 at the 2020 Auto Expo. Mahindra will likely be showcasing the production-ready version of the electric XUV300 as well along with TUV300 Facelift, Bolero Facelift and TUV300 Plus Facelift.

4. MG Motor India – 3 Cars

MG Motor has received a fairly positive response in the Indian market for its Hector SUV, which also marked the entry of the manufacturer in the country. The British-origin brand knows that the Indian market is currently inclined towards SUVs, hence it is working on bringing a six-seater version of the Hector, a rebadged version of the Baojun RS-3 compact SUV as well as the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner rival, the Maxus D90.

5. Kia Motors India – 3 Cars

Kia has gone on to become one of the highest-selling manufacturers in India with its first product in the country, the Seltos. Now, the Korean manufacturer is working on a new sub-compact SUV which is internally codenamed QYi. The car which will be sharing its underpinnings with the Hyundai Venue, was also spied on test recently. Kia Motors is also planning to bring the seven-seat Telluride to India, which could be included in its 2020 Auto Expo line-up.

6. Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. – 8 Cars

The Indian subsidiary of the German-origin brand will be showcasing two new SUVs including the Karoq and the Kamiq. Apart from that, Skoda will also unveil facelifts for the Kodiaq and the Superb at the event.

A spokesperson for Skoda Auto Volkswagen confirmed that they will be shifting their focus towards bringing SUVs to India, and transform it into an SUV brand in the country. We expect Volkswagen to unveil the T-Cross and the T-ROC SUVs at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The German automaking giant will also be revealing a seven-seat extended wheelbase version of the Tiguan, called the Tiguan AllSpace, which will directly rival its cousin, the Skoda Kodiaq.

7. Maruti Suzuki – 4 Cars

Maruti Suzuki is likely to showcase 3 production-ready cars. Vitara Brezza facelift to make its debut at 2020 Auto Expo and the new big Vitara (Creta/Seltos rival) is also expected to make its debut at the Expo. Maruti Wagon R with a new face likely the Nexa-version is also expected to make its debut at 2020 Expo with an electric car concept.

8. Great Wall Motors & Haima – 8 Cars

After the success of SAIC owned MG brand in India, more Chinese car brands eyeing to enter the worlds 4th largest car market. Great Wall Motors coming up with ‘Haval’ brand and could showcase 4-5 SUVs at the 2020 Auto Expo including H2, H6 and H9. Another Chinese car brand ‘Haima’ is also expected to showcase 5-6 products at the expo including 7x and 8x.