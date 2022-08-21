Over 5 Lakh Buyers Waiting For Deliveries Of These 6 SUVs In India

Mahindra Scorpio N and XUV700 have pending orders of more than 2.5 lakh units combined

It is no secret that the automotive industry is on a recovery path following the health crisis and the global economy facing a big impact. With logistical hurdles and more importantly, chip shortage issues and increase in raw material costs, we have seen substantial price hikes from car producers in recent times in India.

Despite a flurry of launches this calendar year, the waiting period for most of the popular offerings in the domestic market is high. Topping the list are the compact and midsize SUVs that have witnessed pending orders in aplenty. The Mahindra XUV700 has a long list of pending orders and resultantly the waiting period is well over one year for select variants.

The XUV700 is retailed in five- and seven-seater configurations and it appeals to a wide range of consumers in an attractive price range between Rs. 13.18 lakh and Rs. 24.58 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be launched next month in India and its reservations have commenced across authorised dealerships present in the country and online.

SUVs Pending Orders 1. Mahindra Scorpio N 1.5 Lakh 2. Hyundai Creta And Venue 1.45 Lakh 3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza And Grand Vitara 1.2 Lakh (expected) 4. Mahindra XUV700 1 Lakh

The Grand Vitara and new Brezza are expected to have a long list of pending orders of around 1.2 lakh units. The deliveries of the midsize SUV will begin in the weeks following its launch. The new generation Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes with a host of changes inside and out alongside a new mild-hybrid powertrain.

The Hyundai Venue also received a big update a few months ago and its pending orders alongside Creta stand at 1.45 lakh units. The facelifted version of the Creta will more likely go on sale early next year in India. The recently launched Mahindra Scorpio N stands at the top position with a pending order of 1.5 lakh units.

The first batch of Mahindra Scorpio N comprising 25,000 units was sold out in just a minute and the bookings crossed one lakh units in just half an hour.