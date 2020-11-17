Over 4,400 Units Of Toyota Innova Crysta Sold In October 2020

Toyota Innova Crysta and Kia Carnival have shown positive growth on MoM basis, but the former’s YoY sales have declined slightly

While the sales slowdown in the Indian market is largely over, not all vehicle segments have shown complete recovery. The premium MPV market space is one such market space where growth has been rather slow, and the sales figures are yet to normalise. Here, we shall discuss the sales figures of Toyota Innova Crysta and Kia Carnival during October 2020.

Last month, Toyota managed to dispatch a total of 4,477 units of the Innova Crysta. Compared to the same period last year, this is a year-on-year (YoY) sales decline of 11.55 per cent (5,062 units retailed in October 2019). However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the Innova has registered a growth of 9.5 per cent (4,087 units sold in September 2020).

As for the Kia Carnival, it has managed to register a sales growth of 20.85 per cent, with 400 units sold in October 2020 compared to 331 units in September 2020. As the Kia Carnival only arrived in the Indian market this year, there are no YoY figures to report. The Carnival is a niche product in the Indian market, with slow sales figures, especially compared to other Kia products, the Seltos and Sonet.

The primary reason for the Carnival’s slow sales is its high price tag. The vehicle costs between Rs. 24.95 lakh and Rs. 33.95 lakh in India, which is decently expensive. Also, it is priced quite close to premium SUVs, like Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas, and now, the MG Gloster as well. A lot of customers would buy these SUVs instead, and thus the Kia MPV doesn’t have a lot of takers.

As for the Toyota Innova Crysta, it is still the best-selling vehicle in the Japanese carmaker’s arsenal, even though its YoY sales have dropped. Priced from Rs. 15.66 lakh to Rs. 23.63 lakh, the Innova has remained largely unchallenged in the Indian market. Although the MG Hector Plus falls roughly in the same price bracket, the Innova is more premium, and has a better dealer network as well.

The Toyota Innova Crysta is also due for mid-life update now. The MPV has received a facelift in a few international markets, and the refreshed model is expected to arrive in India later this month. The facelift model could potentially improve the sales performance of the Innova.