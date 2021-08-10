Over 4 Lakh New Maruti Suzuki WagonR Sold In Last 30 Months

Maruti Suzuki sells over 4 lakh units of the third-gen WagonR in Indian within a time span of 30 months, making the WagonR its second highest-selling car in India

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is in the Indian market for almost two decades now. The tall-boy hatchback is doing pretty well with its upright silhouette ever since it was launched in the country for the first time. Now sold in the third-gen form, the WagonR has managed to clock a sales milestone for 4 lakh units in just 30 months. In fact, these sales figures include only the third-gen model.

Resultantly, the WagonR takes the spot as the brand’s second best-selling model in the Indian market. However, it is the highest-selling CNG vehicle of Maruti Suzuki in the country. Sold at a starting price of Rs. 4.19 lakh, ex-showroom, the WagonR range tops out at Rs. 6.33 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki is selling it with two engine options. A 1.0L, three-cylinder petrol motor is a part of the package, along with the 1.2L, 4-cylinder petrol unit. Both being naturally aspirated engines. The bigger K12 motor develops 83 PS and 113 Nm of rated output, whereas the smaller 1000cc engine produces 68 PS against 90 Nm.

The option of factory-fitted CNG is also on offer on the WagonR, but with the 1000cc engine only. In the CNG guise, it puts out 60 PS and 78 Nm while returning an ARAI-claimed mileage of 32.52 kmpl. Sadly, the S-CNG kit is only available in the LXI trim. In the petrol iteration, WagonR has a fuel efficiency of 21.79 kmpl and 20.52 kmpl with the 1.0L and 1.2L motors, respectively.

To date, the carmaker has sold over 2.5 million examples of the family hatchback in the country. In the rural market, it has a market share of over 40 per cent in the brand’s lineup, following the smaller Alto. Moreover, the WagonR’s CNG trim accounted for 38 per cent of total sales of Maruti Suzuki’s CNG vehicles in the last fiscal.

With high demand for S-CNG cars and increasing fuel prices, Maruti Suzuki is betting big on CNG-powered products. Hence it will soon be launching S-CNG iterations of the Swift, Dzire, and Vitara Brezza, somewhere around the festive season this year.