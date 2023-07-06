Over 32k Units Of Maruti SUVs Sold In June 2023 – Fronx To Vitara

Maruti Suzuki posted a combined volume of over 32,000 units with its SUV range in the month of June 2023 in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been on a launch spree since late 2021. The CY 2022 in particular saw the largest car producer in the country updating its entire lineup almost while entering new segments. Amidst being the market leader in the entry-level segments, Maruti Suzuki had its work cut out in the SUV space in recent years.

To increase its SUV market share, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer introduced a host of new models such as the second-generation Brezza compact SUV and Grand Vitara midsize SUV last year. They were followed by the Fronx compact SUV coupe and the Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV this year following their global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo.

The Grand Vitara has already become one of the top-selling midsize SUVs in the country while the Brezza and Fronx are also performing well. In the month of June 2023, the Brezza posted a domestic tally of 10,578 units as against 4,404 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales surge of 140 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx impressed by clocking close to 8,000 unit sales last month while the Jimny managed to record a total of 3,071 units. The Grand Vitara recorded a total of 10,486 units and was the second most sold model in its segment. Maruti Suzuki had two SUVs finish within the top ten passenger vehicle sales charts in June 2023.

In the top ten SUV sales table, it was the only brand to feature three SUVs last month. The combined SUV sales stood at 32,126 units contributing to nearly one-fourth of the total volumes registered by the brand. To further strengthen its UV range, Maruti Suzuki introduced the Invicto premium MPV yesterday. It is the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross.

The Invicto derives power from a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine only and it develops 186 PS and 206 Nm, paired with an e-CVT. It has a higher fuel efficiency than its donor at 23.24 kmpl and is available only in three variants: Zeta+ seven-seater, Zeta+ eight-seater and Alpha+ seven-seater.