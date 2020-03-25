Over 32,000 TVS Apache Sold In Feb 2020 – RTR 160, 180, 200, RR 310

TVS managed to sell over 32,000 units of the Apache RTR range alone, along with an additional 312 units of the RR 310 sports bike, in February 2020

The Apache is TVS’ highest-selling motorcycle range in the country, and the manufacturer managed to sell a total 32,345 units of the RTR 160, 180, 200 and the RR 310 combined, in the month of February 2020. While the RTR range recorded a 9 per cent degrowth in sales, the RR 310 registered a 27 per cent positive growth in terms of year-on-year sales.

To be precise, TVS sold 312 units of the RR 310 sports bike, while the rest 32,033 consisted of the RTR range. The RR 310 is currently TVS’s flagship offering in the country, and is priced from Rs 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom) onward. It comes equipped with a 312.2 cc single-cylinder, 4 stroke, 4 valve, liquid-cooled motor that generates 34 PS at 9,700 rpm in Sport and Track modes, and 25.8 PS at 7,600 rpm in Urban and Rain modes.

The peak torque output of the said motorcycle is rated at 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm in the two former modes, while the latter two modes have a max torque output of 25 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox, and has a claimed top speed of 160 kmph.

On the other hand, the RTR range starts from the 160, which draws power from a 159.7 cc engine that generates 15.53 PS power, and 13.9 Nm torque, and comes coupled with a 5-speed gearbox. The range-topping RTR 200 4V gets a 197.75 cc 4-stroke, oil cooled engine that makes 20.5 PS of power at 8,500 rpm, and 16.8 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm.

The entry-level Apache RTR 160 has been priced from 95,000 for the drum variant and Rs 98,000 for the disc brake trim. On the other hand, the RTR 160 4V has been priced at Rs 1.01 lakh and Rs 1.04 lakh for the drum and disc variants respectively. The Apache RTR 180 is retailed at a base price of Rs 1,01,450, while the top-end RTR 200 is sold at a starting price of Rs 1.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

TVS Motors is one of the manufacturers that are yet to clear their remaining BS4 inventory, and the currently imposed 21-day country-wide lockdown makes liquidating their stock an even more difficult task.