Over 3,000 Units Of Hyundai Aura Sold In April 2021

The Hyundai Aura is currently priced from Rs 5.97 lakh to Rs 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom), and rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, among other sub-4m sedans

The Hyundai Aura was launched in the Indian market as a replacement for the Xcent sub-4m sedan in the month of January 2020. So far, the sedan has managed to perform fairly well in its segment that consists of the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire as well as the Tata Tigor.

In April 2021, Hyundai managed to sell 3,288 units of the Aura sub-4m sedan in the Indian market, which means that the car was the fifth best-selling Hyundai car in the country for the said month. With the ever-growing market trend of SUVs, manufacturers are shifting their focus towards producing more and more affordable high-riding vehicles, and due to that, sedans have taken the biggest hit as far as sales are concerned.

However, the sub-4m sedan space still manages to attract a fair amount of buyers, considering the affordability, as well as the unavailability of SUVs at this price point. The Hyundai Aura emerged as the third highest-selling car in its segment in April 2021, only behind Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze.

As of now, Hyundai offers the Aura with three different powertrain options including a 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.2-litre diesel unit, and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is rated at 83 PS/114 Nm, the oil burner makes 75 PS power and 190 Nm torque.

The 1.0-litre T-GDi engine, on the other hand, produces 100 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the 1.2-litre NA petrol and diesel engines are also offered with an optional AMT.

On the feature front, the car gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a 5.3-inch multi-info display along with an analogue tachometer. It also gets features like wireless charging, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry, push-button start/stop and so on. Hyundai currently retails the Aura at a starting price of Rs 5.97 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 9.35 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.