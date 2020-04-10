Over 3000 Kia Carnival Sold In Just 3 Months In India

With a price ranging from 24.95 lakh to 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kia Carnival has no direct rival in the Indian market, while it does face competition from the Toyota Innova Crysta

Kia Motors launched its second product in India at the 2020 Auto Expo in February, the premium ‘Carnival’ MPV. Since the car carved out its own niche in the country with no direct competitor in sight, it received an overwhelming response from the Indian market. Now, the Korean carmaker has reached another milestone with the Carnival.

Kia has managed to sell a total of over 3,000 Carnivals in just three months since it went on sale in the country. In March alone, the automaker shipped 1,117 units of the premium MPV in the market. Kia currently retails the Carnival in three variants, with a starting price of Rs 24.95 lakh for the base Premium trim, which goes up to Rs 33.95 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end Limousine variant.

The MPV can be had with either a 7-seat, 8-seat or even a 9-seat configuration, while Kia offers it only one powertrain. The Carnvial draws power from a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that has a maximum power output of 202 PS, and a peak torque rating of 440 Nm. The transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

On the feature front, the Carnival MPV is loaded up to the brim with equipment. The car gets electric sliding rear doors, power-folding ORVMs, LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, and a powered tailgate.

Inside the cabin, the car gets a 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat with ventilation function, dual-panel sunroof, a three-zone climate control, wireless charging, Kia’s UVO connected-car tech with 37 features and more.

As mentioned earlier, the Kia Carnival has no direct rival in the Indian market, which has helped the premium MPV receive good numbers in the three months since it launch. However, it serves a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta, while it undercuts the recently launched Toyota Vellfire, as well as the Mercedes-Benz V-Class.