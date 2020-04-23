Over 26 Lakh Units Of Hero Splendor Sold In FY20, Beats Honda Activa

The Hero Splendor beat Honda Activa by a big margin as the former registered a total of 26,32,800 units in the period between April 2019 and March 2020

In the Financial Year 2019-20, Hero MotoCorp led the sales charts with 62,31,458 units as against 76,12,775 units with year-on-year negative sales growth of 18.1 per cent. It topped the table by a huge margin ahead of Honda as it garnered 47,06,589 units as against 55,20,617 units during the same period the previous fiscal with a massive de-growth of 14.7 per cent.

In the period between April 2019 and March 2020, the overall two-wheeler industry endured negative sales growth of 18 per cent when compared to the same period the previous FY. Moreover, the volumes of the motorcycles were twice as much as that of the scooters, as 64 per cent of two-wheelers sold in FY2020 were of motorcycles in the domestic market.

The only two-wheeler brand that posted positive sales growth last FY was Suzuki as 6,85,223 units were sold against 6,68,787 units with 2.5 per cent volume increase. In the top ten among overall manufacturers’ standings, Yamaha recorded the worst negative growth of 28 per cent. The Splendor played its significant role in contributing to the highest in sales for Hero MotoCorp.

The regular Splendor and the Splendor Plus had combined to register a total of 26,32,800 units last FY. The Activa, country’s highest selling scooter, managed to breach the 25 lakh mark as 25,91,059 units were sold as against 30,08,334 units with year-on-year sales decline of 14 per cent. However, the Splendor had a decisive edge to beat its long time nemesis.

The HF Deluxe also had a successful FY as more than 20 lakh units were recorded while the Honda CB Shine came close to nine and a half lakhs. On the scooter side, barring the Activa, no other model was able to reach a tally of even six lakh units as the TVS Jupiter stood second with 5,95,545 units as against 7,88,417 units during the same period in FY2019 with a decline of 24 per cent.

Elsewhere, the Bajaj Pulsar series beat its arch rivals TVS Apache by a big margin as the former saw a total of 8,56,026 units and the latter registered 3,65,232 units.