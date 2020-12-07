Over 2,500 Units Of The 2020 Mahindra Thar Sold In First Month

Mahindra retails the Thar at a starting price of Rs 9.80 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 13.75 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the new-gen version of the Thar in the Indian market on October 2, 2020, and the new-gen SUV received an enormous response across the country, with bookings skyrocketing. Mahindra managed to sell about 2,500 units of the 2020 Thar in the Indian market in the first month of its launch itself.

Mahindra had also previously announced that it will be increasing the Thar’s production in order to meet the demand for the SUV in the country. However, it is pretty clear that the carmaker certainly was not at all prepared for the response that the new-gen Thar ended up receiving in the country, and the SUV has a waiting period that extends to about 8 months!

Talking about the car, Mahindra is offering the Thar in two trim lines, namely AX and LX. The AX is inclined towards adventure, while the LX trim has been positioned as a lifestyle-oriented model. The Thar can either be had with a fixed soft top, a convertible soft top as well as with a fixed hard top.

Powering the car are two different powertrains, including a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbo diesel engine that puts out 130 PS of max power as well as 300 Nm of peak torque, and a 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder turbocharged petrol TGDi engine that produces 150 PS and 300 Nm (320 Nm with AT). The transmission duties on both the powertrains are handled by a 6-speed MT, as well as an optional 6-speed AT.

The car’s equipment list consists of a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Adventure Statistics Display, Mahindra’s Blue Sense app connectivity, a TFT MID, cruise control, roof-mounted speakers, remote flip key, power windows, height and lumbar adjustment for driver’s seat, tilt adjustment for steering wheel, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, as well as steering-mounted controls.

On the safety front, the new-gen Thar comes with dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program, a built-in roll cage, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, tyre pressure monitoring system, Hill Hold Control as well as Hill Descent Control.