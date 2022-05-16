Over 2,400 Units Of Skoda Slavia Sold In India In April 2022

In April 2022, the Slavia sedan was the best-selling model in Skoda’s lineup in the Indian market, with a sales figure of 2,431 units

In the Indian car market, sedans have lost a lot of market share in the past few years, mostly to SUVs. However, some carmakers are hoping to see a revival in this segment. Skoda is one such manufacturer, hoping to entice Indian buyers with its sedan offerings, the latest of which is Slavia.

Last month, Skoda Slavia was the best-selling model in the Czech carmaker’s lineup in the Indian market, outselling Skoda Kushaq by a tiny margin. A total of 2,431 units of the sedan were sold in our country last month, against 2,413 units of the SUV. Although the difference between their sales numbers isn’t too much, it’s quite interesting.

In March 2022, the sales figure of Skoda Slavia stood at 2,665 units, which translates to an 8.78 per cent decline in sales in April 2022 on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis. As the sedan was introduced just earlier this year, we cannot make any Year-on-Year (YoY) comparison here.

Skoda Slavia is available with two engine options in the Indian market, the first one is a 1.0-litre turbocharged, inline-3 petrol mill, which belts out 115 PS and 178 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. It can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

The second option is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol motor, with 150 PS and 250 Nm on tap. Transmission options with this engine include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. There is no diesel engine option available here, and the sedan is only available in an all-wheel-drive configuration.

In the Indian market, Skoda Slavia is priced from Rs. 10.69 lakh to Rs. 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its direct rivals include Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and Honda City. Interestingly, Volkswagen will introduce a new sedan very soon – Virtus – which will share its architecture and engine options with this Skoda sedan.

However, there will be major visual differences between the two, in order to ensure they remain unique products. This is expected to help Volkswagen and Skoda capture a larger share of the Indian car market together.