Over 2,100 Units Of Toyota Urban Cruiser Sold In Oct 2021 In India

The sub-compact SUV segment is one of the hottest spaces in the Indian automobile industry, and the segment has tempted almost all manufacturers to join the bandwagon with their own product. Toyota Kirloskar Motor also did not want to miss out, but instead of launching its own sub-4m SUV, the carmaker ended up launching the Urban Cruiser, a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Toyota’s version of the SUV has successfully built its own reputation in the market, thanks to the Toyota badge and the peace of mind factor that comes along with it. While the Urban Cruiser is no threat to the Vitara Brezza in terms of sales, it is managing to record decent sales each month.

In October 2021, Toyota Kirloskar Motor managed to sell 2,100 units of the Urban Cruiser in the country. This made the SUV Toyota’s third highest-selling product in the market for the month, only behind Glanza and Innova Crysta.

Under the hood of the Urban Cruiser is the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine as the Vitara Brezza, which puts out 105 PS of maximum power, along with 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, while a 4-speed torque converter AT with mild-hybrid tech is also offered as an option.

On the feature front, the car gets LED projector auto headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, auto climate control, electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs, an auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, height-adjustable driver’s seat and so on.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is currently priced from Rs 8.72 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 11.40 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end automatic trim. The Urban Cruiser faces competition from the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Honda WR-V, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger as well as its doppelganger, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.