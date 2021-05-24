Over 2,000 Units Of Toyota Urban Cruiser Sold In April 2021

The Toyota Urban Cruiser has been priced from Rs 8.62 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and draws power from the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Demand for the sub-compact SUV segment has drastically grown in the past couple of years, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor did not want to miss out. The Japanese carmaker decided to make use of the company’s global partnership with Suzuki Motor Company to enter the sub-4m SUV segment in India last year, and ended up launching the Urban Cruiser, a rebadged version of the hot-selling Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Now, Toyota’s version of the SUV has managed to build its own reputation and has been attracting a fair number of buyers. Toyota managed to sell 2,115 units of the Urban Cruiser in the month of April 2021, which is down by 33.1 per cent from the 3,162 units sold in the previous month.

While the Urban Cruiser is nowhere close to the number 1 spot in its segment, it was one of the most important products for Toyota Kirloskar Motor in the market in the month. The Urban Cruiser contributed almost 22 per cent to the total 9,621 units Toyota sold in the Indian market last month.

This also helped the sub-4m SUV become the third best-selling Toyota car in the country in April 2021, only behind Innova Crysta and Glanza. Powering the Urban Cruiser is the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine as the Vitara Brezza. That said, this engine puts out 105 PS of maximum power, along with 138 Nm of peak torque.

The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with a 4-speed torque converter AT that also adds mild-hybrid tech. The Toyota Urban Cruiser is currently priced from Rs 8.62 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 11.40 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end automatic variant.

As of now, the Urban Cruiser puts up against the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Honda WR-V, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger as well as the donor car – the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. While the segment already boasts a hefty number of products, more new cars are expected to join the space in the coming months.