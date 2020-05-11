Over 20 Cars To Be Launched By This Diwali 2020 [Model Wise Details]

A host of cars have already been launched this year, and a total of 20 more cars are still expected to be launched in the Indian market by this Diwali

2019 was a disappointing year for a majority of automobile manufacturers, and even though the market witnessed some marvellous new launches, sales throughout the majority of the year were below average. Manufacturer walked into 2020 with high hopes, since the biggest automotive event in the country was just two months into the year.

2020 has been a phenomenal year for the automotive industry in terms of new launches, and while a state of gloom haunts the industry right now, there is light at the end of the tunnel. The festive season is one of the best times of the year for the automobile industry in India, and it looks like 2020 Diwali will be no different.

Here is a list of all the upcoming cars that are set to be launched in the country by this festive season –

1. Skoda Karoq

Just like Volkswagen brought the T-Roc to India through the CBU route, Skoda will soon be launching the Karoq mid-size SUV here. It will share its underpinnings with the T-Roc, including the MQB platform, the 1.5-litre (150 PS/250 Nm) TSI engine, and a lot of features too. Skoda will offer the car in a single fully-loaded trim, which is expected to be priced at Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. New-Gen Honda City

The Honda City is all-set to receive a generational update which will lend it a completely new design and a range of new features including connected-car tech with industry-first Alexa Remote compatibility, 7-inch colour TFT MID with a G-Force meter, Lane Watch cameras, Vehicle Stability Assist and Agile Handling Assist etc. The current BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel powertrains will likely be carried over to the new-gen model.

3. Skoda Superb facelift

Skoda showcased the facelifted Superb at the 2020 Auto Expo in February, and the Czech carmaker recently commenced the bookings of the updated sedan, with a launch expected soon. Apart from the visual updates, it now gets a sole 187 PS-2.0-litre TSI motor that comes mated to a 7-speed DSG. Features like Virtual Cockpit fully-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, hands-free parking, three-zone climate control, powered tailgate, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and even a panoramic sunroof will be on offer.

4. 2020 Mahindra Thar

Mahindra is all-set to bring a generational update to the Thar this year, which will urbanise the car by offering premium features, front-facing rear seats, a hard-top version etc. The engine options are likely to include a 2.0-litre diesel motor with 140 PS power output, and a 2.0-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine producing 190 PS. Transmission options could include a 6-speed MT, along with an optional automatic for the first time.

5. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol

Maruti Suzuki discontinued the diesel-only S-Cross once the BS6 emission norms came into action, and is now working on launching a petrol-powered version of the car. The crossover will get Maruti’s 1.5-litre K15B petrol (105 PS/138 Nm) engine with SHVS mild-hybrid tech, which will likely come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, and an optional 4-torque converter automatic. No visual changes or additional features are expected to be introduced with the car.

6. Honda WR-V facelift

Honda teased the BS6 WR-V a couple of weeks ago, and apart from the BS6-compliance, the crossover will also be getting a mild facelift. Powering the car will be the updated versions of the same 1.2-litre petrol (90 PS/110 Nm) and diesel (100 PS/200 Nm) engines as before.

7. Hyundai Tucson facelift

The Hyundai Tucson was showcased at the Auto Expo with a mid-life refresh with minor external enhancements but a completely new dashboard design. Powering the updated SUV is a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to a 6-speed auto, and a 2.0-litre oil burner, which gets a 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

8. Third-Gen Hyundai i20

The upcoming third-gen i20 is one of the most anticipated Hyundai cars, and the premium hatch is expected to make its international debut soon, before reaching our shores. The Euro-spec new-gen i20 gets a plethora of new features including a digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone connectivity and new safety tech. It will get a range of powertrains to choose from, and a 48V mild-hybrid powertrain will also be on offer.

9. Toyota Urban Cruiser

As a part of the partnership between Toyota and Suzuki, the former will be borrowing the Maruti Vitara Brezza, slightly alter its design, and launch it under its own name by August. The car is expected to be called the ‘Urban Cruiser’, and Toyota will try to lure buyers with its brand value and a longer standard-warranty pack.

10. Tata Hornbill (HBX)

Tata showcased a micro-SUV concept at the Auto Expo this year, which was dubbed the ‘HBX’. The car will be offered with the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder NA petrol (86 PS/113 Nm) engine as the Tiago, and will go on to become the carmaker’s most affordable SUV in India. The HBX will be based on Tata’s Impact 2.0 design language, and will be largely similar to the concept showcased at the Auto Expo

11. Kia Sonet

Kia will be using the Hyundai Venue’s platform and powertrains to introduce its very own sub-4m SUV in the country, and we have already seen the concept at the Expo. Both the internal as well as external design will set it apart from the donor car, while it is also expected to be offered with a few new first-in-class features.

12. 2020 Mahindra TUV300 Plus

The seven-seat Mahindra TUV300 Plus will soon be getting a facelift and be upgraded to comply with the latest emission norms. It is expected to be plonked with a 2.0-litre oil burner, with a similar power and torque output of 120 PS and 280 Nm as before. Features like a touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted audio controls, a multi-info display, and electrically-adjustable ORVMs will be retained

13. MG Hector Plus

Using the Hector’s 2,750 mm longish wheelbase, MG created a three-row version of the SUV, and showcased it at the 2020 Auto Expo as the ‘Hector Plus’. It will initially be offered with a six-seat layout with captain seats in the middle row, and the Hector’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (143 PS/250 Nm) and 2.0-litre diesel motor (170 PS/350 Nm) will be carried over to the three-row SUV.

14. Tata Gravitas

Tata has been working on a three-row version of the Harrier SUV, and the car has already made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. The ‘Gravitas’ will share its wheelbase with the Harrier, but have a longer rear overhang. It will be offered with both six- and seven-seat layouts, and will get the same powertrain and transmission options as the Harrier. A petrol engine could also be introduced for the three-row SUV.

15. MG Gloster

MG showcased a full-size body-on-frame SUV at this year’s Auto Expo called ‘Gloster’, and the car will be pitted against the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 upon arrival. The car is based on the Maxus D90 SUV sold in China which gets a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel (215 PS/480 Nm) mill, along with a 2.0-litre petrol (224 PS/360 Nm) engine, and the same engines are expected to be offered with the India-spec model.

16. Renault Kiger (HBC)

Renault is planning to enter the sub-4m SUV space with an aggressively priced product based on Renault & Nissan’s CMF-A platform. It is expected to get a 1.0-litre ‘HR10’ three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing about 95 PS. Renault also confirmed that a sunroof will be offered with the car’s top-end trim, and an expected starting price of Rs 5.5 lakh will make it the most affordable car in India to get this feature.

17. Nissan Magnite

The Magnite will be Nissan’s version of the Renault Kiger, and will share its platform as well as the powertrains with the latter. Nissan even teased the sub-4m SUV recently, and we know that just like its cousin, the Magnite will be aggressively priced as well. The Magnite will be the Japanese carmaker’s first India-specific model that will be built from the ground up, and it will be loaded up to the brim with features.

18. Toyota Fortuner facelift

Toyota is working on introducing a mid-life refresh for the current-gen Fortuner globally, and an Indian launch is expected by this Diwali. The updated SUV has already been spied on test. As compared to the outgoing pre-facelift model, the 2020 Fortuner will feature a few cosmetic changes which will put it in line with other Toyota’s global design language. The BS6-compliant 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines will be retained.

19. Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki will be launching the Jimny in the Indian market this year to fill the void that the discontinuation of the Gypsy left in its line-up. However, a five-door version of the car will likely be developed for the Indian market, instead of the three-door model offered abroad. It is expected to be plonked with Maruti’s 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine and will be offered with a part-time four-wheel-drive configuration.

20. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The current-gen Celerio has been on sale for 6 years without a major update, but things are about to change as the Japanese carmaker is working on launching a new-gen model, which has been internally codenamed ‘YNC’. The new hatchback will likely get Maruti’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, along with a petrol-CNG drivetrain. Apart from a new design, the 2020 Celerio will also get some additional features to help it stay relevant in the market.