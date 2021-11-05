Over 17,000 Units Of Maruti Ertiga & XL6 Sold In Oct 2021

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is currently priced from Rs 7.96 lakh to Rs 10.69 lakh, while the XL6 is retailed between Rs 9.98 lakh and Rs 11.86 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom)

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been one of the best-selling MPVs in the Indian market for a very long time, and the introduction of its six-seat premium version i.e. XL6 in 2019 has further helped the Japanese carmaker to capture a great market share in the MPV class. In October 2021 alone, Maruti Suzuki managed to sell over 17,000 units of the two cars combined.

The Japanese carmaker sold 17,525 units of the XL6 and Ertiga last month, out of which 12,923 units belonged to the latter, while 4,602 were of the former. The two MPVs not only continued to dominate the segment, but also helped Maruti Suzuki retain its position as the country’s best-selling car manufacturer.

Powering both the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga as well as the XL6 is the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 105 PS of max power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an optional 4-speed automatic.

On the feature front, both the cars get Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, automatic climate control, manual height adjustment for the driver’s seat, cruise control, rear air-con vents, and keyless entry with push-button start/stop.

Apart from the visual changes on the outside, the biggest difference lies inside the cabin. The XL6 loses the Ertiga’s bench-type middle row and gets two captain chairs instead. Moreover, the XL6 also gets an all-black cabin layout, as compared to Ertiga’s dual-tone theme.

As of now, Maruti Suzuki retails the Ertiga at a starting price of Rs 7.96 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 10.69 lakh for the top-end auto trim. On the other hand, the XL6 is currently priced between Rs 9.98 lakh and Rs 11.86 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The two Maruti Suzuki MPVs put up against the Mahindra Marazzo and the Toyota Innova Crysta in the market.