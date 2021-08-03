Over 17,000 Units Of Maruti Ertiga & XL6 Sold In July 2021

Last month, Maruti Suzuki registered a Year-on-Year sales growth of 57.97 per cent and 123.59 per cent for the Ertiga and XL6, respectively

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker by sales volume, has released its sales figures for last month (July 2021). The Indo-Japanese manufacturer registered a total sales figure of 17,624 units for its MPVs; it sold 13,434 units of the Ertiga in India last month, while 4,190 units of the XL6 were sold during the same period.

In June 2021, the sales figure of the Ertiga stood at 9,920 units, which translates to a Month-on-Month (MoM) growth of 35.42 per cent for July 2021. In June 2020, Maruti had sold a total of 8,504 units of the Ertiga, thus registering a 57.97 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth for last month.

As for the XL6, the manufacturer had sold a total of 3,978 units of it in June 2021, and 1,874 units back in July 2020. Thus, the sales growth registered by Maruti XL6 in July 2021 was reported to be 5.34 per cent and 123.59 per cent on an MoM and YoY basis, respectively.

Maruti Ertiga is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which generates a peak power of 105 PS and a maximum torque of 138 Nm, with a mild-hybrid system onboard. Transmission options consist of a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. A CNG version is also available, rated at 92 PS and 122 Nm, which comes only with the manual gearbox and loses out on the mild-hybrid system.

The XL6 is essentially a premium, 6-seater version of the Ertiga (which is a 7-seater vehicle), with a few changes to the exterior and interior styling. It is powered by the same 1.5L petrol engine (105 PS/138 Nm), with a choice between a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. A mild-hybrid system comes standard, but there is no CNG option available.

Maruti XL6 is currently priced from Rs. 7.81 lakh to Rs. 10.59 lakh in the Indian market, and is sold via the brand’s Arena dealerships. The XL6 retails through the NEXA dealerships, and is priced from Rs. 9.94 lakh to Rs. 11.73 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki is planning to add a diesel engine option to its range in the near future. This will be an updated (BS6-compliant) version of the 1.5L DDiS engine, which was discontinued last year. Both Ertiga and XL6 are expected to get the new engine option, likely around early next year.