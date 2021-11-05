Over 1,700 Units Of Tata Safari Sold In Oct 2021 In India

Tata currently retails the Safari at a starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 23.17 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end XZA+ Gold Edition AT variant

Tata Motors introduced the new-gen Safari in India earlier this year, and so far, the mid-size SUV has certainly managed to live up to its legendary brand name. As of now, the Tata Safari is priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.17 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and rivals the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector and Jeep Compass in the country.

Tata Motors emerged as the third highest-selling passenger vehicle manufacturer in the Indian market in the month of October 2021, and a good chunk of the total sales came from its utility vehicles. That being said, the homegrown manufacturer managed to ship over 1,700 units of the Safari in the said month.

To be precise, Tata sold 1,735 Safaris in the country last month. The SUV is currently offered with a sole FCA-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel motor that belts out 170 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox, while an optional Hyundai-sourced 6-speed torque converter automatic is also available. Power is sent to the front wheels as standard with no optional 4WD system.

The features on offer with the SUV include an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car-tech, a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a 7-inch display for the instrument cluster, an auto-dimming IRVM, drive modes, a premium 9-speaker audio system from JBL, cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, Xenon HID projector headlamps and so on.

On the safety front, the Tata Safari gets ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, traction control, hill hold control and hill hold descent, corner stability control, electronic stability program, rollover mitigation, ESP-based Terrain Response mods, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and rear disc brakes as well.

Pic – Pawan Karat