Over 1700 Units Of New Tata Safari Sold In Its Very First Month

The new-gen Tata Safari is offered with one engine option – a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel – with both a manual and an automatic transmission option

The 2021 Tata Safari was launched in the Indian market last month, with the introductory price ranging from Rs. 14.69 lakh to Rs. 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In its debut month, Tata Motors has retailed a total of 1,707 units of the new Safari in India, which is quite an impressive feat.

Perhaps one of the reasons for the SUV’s great initial market response is the nostalgia factor. Regular readers would remember that the vehicle was initially named ‘Gravitas’ but before the official unveiling, the name was changed to ‘Safari’. The original Tata Safari was quite an iconic vehicle in the Indian market, and many buyers have expressed joy over the return of the beloved nameplate.

The new Safari is a three-row version of the Tata Harrier, built on the same OMEGA platform and powered by the same FCA-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine. This powerplant can generate a peak power of 170 PS and a maximum torque of 350 Nm, and is available with two transmission options – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The 2021 Tata Safari is available in 7-seater configuration as standard, and a 6-seater option (with captain chairs in the second row) is offered on the top ‘XZ+’ and ‘XZA+’ trims. The new Safari also gets an Adventure Edition (exclusively available in XZ+ and XZA+ trims), which sports a few changes over the regular Safari models, like a piano black front grille, blacked-out badges, and a different interior theme (brown and white).

The new Safari offers a lot of features, like an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument console (with a 7-inch MID), panoramic sunroof, driving modes (Eco, City, Sport), terrain response system, power-adjustable driver seat, electrically-operated ORVMs, electronic parking brake, auto-dimming IRVM, and iRA connected car technology.

Recently, Tata Motors delivered 100 units of the 2021 Safari to customers in Delhi NCR in a single day. The company has stated that the new SUV has managed to garner a lot of popularity in the Indian market, and the highest demand is for the top-end XZA+ variant. Apart from that, most of the buyers are opting for the ‘Royal Blue’ and ‘Orcus White’ colour options.