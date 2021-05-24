Over 16,000 Units Of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sold In April 2021

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno currently faces competition from the likes of the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz and the Toyota Glanza

The premium hatchback segment has come a long way in the last few years, and buyers are willing to shell out more than they would some years ago on the cars in this space. However, what hasn’t changed in the past few years is the fact that the Maruti Suzuki Baleno continues to dominate the segment by a big margin.

Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 16,384 units of the Baleno in the Indian market in the month of April 2021, which means that it was not only the best-selling premium hatchback in the country, but it was also one of the best-selling Maruti Suzuki cars in the market for the said period.

Moreover, the Baleno was the highest-selling Maruti car to be retailed through the brand’s premium ‘Nexa’ dealerships. While the Baleno outsold all its rivals by a hefty margin, it should be noted that this monthly sales number is the lowest that the car has recorded so far this year.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is offered with a sole 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol powertrain that makes 83 PS power and 113 Nm torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while an optional CVT is also offered. Maruti also offers the Baleno with mild-hybrid tech, and the power output on those variants goes up to 90 PS.

Maruti offers the Baleno with features like LED projector headlamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, push-button stop/start, a height-adjustable driver’s seat and passive keyless entry. Safety features include dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, a high-speed alert system and a high-speed warning system.

As of now, Maruti Suzuki retails the Baleno at a base price of Rs 5.98 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.30 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. As of now, the Baleno puts up against the likes of the Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz as well as its doppelganger, the Toyota Glanza.